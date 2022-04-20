Rossmann: The pros and cons of tenured professors

It is sometimes thought that in colleges and universities, tenure guaranties lifetime employment. Although tenure implies a high degree of security, it is not absolute. Tenured professors can lose their jobs for incompetence, plagiarism, failure to perform their duties, committing a crime, or sexual harassment. It’s more accurate to say a tenured professor cannot be fired without cause and a formal investigation.

On an unspoken level, tenure is compensation for professorial pay significantly less than that in business, law or finance. Tenure also represents a reward for the many years of apprenticeship involved in getting a Ph.D. Officially, however, tenure protects academic freedom. A tenured professor cannot be fired because the college president, or a dean, or a group of students, faculty or alumni do not like the prof’s ideas, or research, appearance or attitude. This is the core of tenure.

Tenure is held to the institution, not the academic department. So, a tenured professor of German who one day finds that no students have signed up for their courses still has tenure in the college. Perhaps the instructor is qualified to teach some other subject — math, for example. More likely, the college will offer the instructor early retirement, or a severance arrangement. Of course, if the college goes bankrupt and closes, tenure ends with the institution.

Occasionally, tenured faculty have been outrightly fired. It happened years ago at Bennington College in Vermont. The college was restructuring and wanted new faculty. The faculty sued and won, but it took time, and the modest compensation made some wonder if it had been worth it.

Tenure is being challenged in many schools today on the grounds that many tenured profs are unproductive, publish little or nothing, and inspire few students. They are “deadwood.”

Many college and university presidents and deans are former professors, and understand tenure, but the boards of trustees of these institutions are drawn from the worlds of business and industry and are skeptical. Why shouldn’t a college be run more like a business? they wonder. Trustees live in a world where high-powered executives can be fired in 15 minutes over the phone — at night. Trustees have no tenure; why should pipe-smoking profs in tweed jackets, or female profs in Dior tops, or bohemian profs in workman shirts and ratty jeans enjoy such job security — and long vacations?

For academic departments, tenure is a way of retaining star professors on their faculty — and luring away others from lesser institutions. Tenured professors seldom leave their jobs except for tenured positions on other, more prestigious schools. Today, colleges grant tenure tracks to their strongest (and most popular) departments: computer science, economics, business. A department like history or English might be favored if it is historically strong and if it draws students to the college.

The main qualification for tenure is publication of scholarly articles and books. Teaching counts, but if a job candidate has an impressive list of publications, she will probably be hired even if she has a strong foreign accent. Diversity is important.

Usually, tenure is a three-step process. After two years at the college, the young assistant professor has a first review of their teaching and publications, if any. A second review comes two years later, and a third review at the end of six years, when the tenure decision is made. If they do not receive tenure, they have a year to look for another job. Routines differ at different schools; at some, there is only one review.

Once tenured, the diligent scholar will advance through the ranks of assistant and associate to that of full professor. No school can afford too many tenured faculty, however. Their collective salaries are expensive, and a heavily tenured school will be unable to hire new talent or offer tenure to the young talent it already has.

Is there an alternative path to a professorship other than running the Ph.D. gauntlet? Yes: Writing a book that is recognized as being important and authoritative in your field. Roger Shattuck had a B.A. when he published in 1958 "The Banquet Years," a study of literature, painting and music in France at the turn of the 20th century. Shattuck spent most of his academic career at the University of Texas at Austin. Such instances are rare.

(This is the first of two articles on tenure in higher education.)

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

