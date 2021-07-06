Rossmann: The roads of Ledyard

All is not poetry here: Dark heaps of road-building material, stacks of rotting logs that never made it to the market, weather-beaten mobile homes and scraggly windbreaks punctuate the landscape. Silage is stored not in tower-like silos, but between buttressed concrete walls, under sheets of black plastic held down by hundreds of used tires.

Going uphill is not the same experience as going down: Everything is reversed. Going up, you are more aware of the sky, as big as the sky out west; going down, Cayuga Lake gradually reveals its width and length.

Alright: If you are in a hurry, these roads are ways of quickly getting from one place to another. Sherwood and Poplar Ridge roads are the most direct roads from downtown Aurora to the Southern Cayuga schools. Depending on your starting point, the trip is between five and six miles. In Queens, that’s the equivalent of driving from Little Neck along the Nassau County line to Flushing!