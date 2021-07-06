Rossmann: The roads of Ledyard

The wedge-shaped area of Ledyard — bounded in the north by Sherwood Road, in the east by state Route 34B, and in the west and south by long, curving state Route 90 — offers much of interest to the motorist. Why, if you live in Aurora, would you monotonously take Route 90 straight to the King Ferry Corner Store for a pound of local sausage, and back, when you could take any number of interesting alternate routes?
It is true that the view of Cayuga Lake from Route 90 where it intersects with Lake Road at the top of Pumpkin Hill is spectacular. However, you could also drive south on Route 90 as far as the Ledyard Road, where you would turn east, and follow Ledyard Road as it ascends to Route 34B, and then turn south along 34B to King Ferry for your pound of sausage. (Or you could stop at Wilcox General Store). There’s no reason why a practical trip can’t be an outing.
There is the corner where Ledyard Road meets Black Rock Road and almost simultaneously crosses the upper reaches of Paine’s Creek. Ledyard Road does a snake’s wiggle through this hilly, wooded gully, with its clump of houses.
Or you could pass Ledyard Road on Route 90 and, a couple of miles farther on, turn left onto Rafferty Road. You climb a small hill with a classic red barn on the left and a hop farm on the right. The road angles left, passes the south end of Dixon Road, straightens out and skirts on the right a large, abandoned farmhouse before climbing the gentle slope to 34B. Abandoned, decaying houses are not uncommon on these roads.
All is not poetry here: Dark heaps of road-building material, stacks of rotting logs that never made it to the market, weather-beaten mobile homes and scraggly windbreaks punctuate the landscape. Silage is stored not in tower-like silos, but between buttressed concrete walls, under sheets of black plastic held down by hundreds of used tires.
Going uphill is not the same experience as going down: Everything is reversed. Going up, you are more aware of the sky, as big as the sky out west; going down, Cayuga Lake gradually reveals its width and length.
Alright: If you are in a hurry, these roads are ways of quickly getting from one place to another. Sherwood and Poplar Ridge roads are the most direct roads from downtown Aurora to the Southern Cayuga schools. Depending on your starting point, the trip is between five and six miles. In Queens, that’s the equivalent of driving from Little Neck along the Nassau County line to Flushing!
Sherwood Road, which ascends the ridge in easy stages, has the advantage — besides its new surface — of being straight. This is an advantage in winter, although the road is subject to blowing snow. Poplar Ridge Road, on the other hand, twists and turns on its bumpy way up the hill. About three-quarters of a mile south of 34B, the road inexplicably makes a jog, curving at a 45-degree angle to the left for about 100 yards, before straightening out. More than a few motorists, going a bit too fast, have gone off the road here in the winter.
Many years ago, a longtime resident told me that the road was designed this way to avoid a stand of primeval forest, of which no trace remains.
Even the motorist intent on just getting from one place to another will be impressed, coming down Sherwood Road, by the almost fairytale apparition of The Spa at the Inns of Aurora, chateau-like with its steep roofs and tall chimneys, as it presents itself on Gould Hill, on the left, just before the final descent into the village on Route 90.
There are roads — relatively untraveled — used mainly by the people who live along them. The Dixon Road bisects this area from north to south, going five miles from Poplar Ridge Road to Rafferty Road. Dublin Hill Road parallels Poplar Ridge and Sherwood roads as it goes from 34B to Route 90. Its two stop signs are an inconvenience, and at night its narrowness and lack of lines might make some think twice before using it.
Traffic upstate, even in cities like Rochester, Syracuse or Ithaca, doesn’t feature anything that an Angelino or a Long Islander would consider a traffic jam. Our roads are relatively empty. Here, the problem can be not seeing an approaching vehicle because we don’t expect to see one.
Drivers used to city traffic must adapt to narrow roads, often without lines or shoulders and deep ditches on either side. In winter, where snow piles up at intersections with state highways, making a left turn can be like playing Russian roulette.
And these roads are downright unfriendly to groups of walkers, who tend to spread out as they go along. Dill Road, a little north of this area, with its two residents, is probably the safest.
Many take driving for granted, but look at the statistics: Driving is the most dangerous activity most of us do, unless we take up high-altitude rock climbing. But driving can be more than getting from one place to another; it is exploring the surface of the Earth.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.