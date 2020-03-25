Rossmann: Walter Benjamin and 'The Storyteller Essays'

Walter Benjamin (1892-1940) is not a household name. A German-Jewish critic, philosopher and essayist, he is perhaps best known for his unfinished "Arcades Project," a study of 19th century Parisian-covered streets, and an essay, "The Work of Art in the Age of Mechanical Reproduction." His work is perhaps not as accessible as it might be, and graduate students have been known to roll their eyes at mention of his name, which is pronounced "Ben-HA-min." After the fall of France in 1940, he fled to Port Bou in Spain. When his papers did not permit him remain in the country, he committed suicide. Regulations fluctuated then; if he had waited a few days, he would have been allowed to stay in Spain.

Benjamin’s "Storyteller Essays" are accessible, and throw a light on reading, and why we read what we do, particularly novels.

Before the modern era, there was an oral tradition. People told each other stories. Farmers and sailors were very good at this. The best stories were ambiguous and lent themselves to various interpretations. These stories were the most enduring and were handed down over the generations. They contained wisdom. Perhaps wisdom is the ability to live with ambiguity? Late into the 19th century, before electrification, people told each other stories by oil lamps far into the night.