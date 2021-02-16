Rossmann: 'What if I have to pee?'

A new teacher, a young woman, asked me this question. Time between classes in high school was three minutes — not very much when you consider negotiating crowded halls, distance to the lav and a possible wait. It turned out the new teacher meant during class. Men are oblivious of the problem; women hesitate to raise it.

High school makes me think of the military, where in some programs you have to jog from place to place, not walk. In school you don’t have to jog, but it’s hurry-hurry from 7:20 a.m. until dismissal around 2:15 p.m., or you may get a slip for tardiness. Daily class schedules are a smaller version of the wall-to-wall marking periods that stake out the school year, leaving us facing The Great Void of the summer break.

Unless the principal sets a building policy, it’s up to individual teachers to issue lavatory passes or not. The simplest thing is not to issue them; writing passes and having students come and go can be a serious distraction in a class just 42 minutes long. This sounds reasonable, and the first two classes of the day may pass smoothly. However, in a third-period class where most students haven’t had a chance to go, they may be very restless, and it is hard not to issue passes — and lose minutes of instructional time.