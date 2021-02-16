Rossmann: 'What if I have to pee?'

A new teacher, a young woman, asked me this question. Time between classes in high school was three minutes — not very much when you consider negotiating crowded halls, distance to the lav and a possible wait. It turned out the new teacher meant during class. Men are oblivious of the problem; women hesitate to raise it.
High school makes me think of the military, where in some programs you have to jog from place to place, not walk. In school you don’t have to jog, but it’s hurry-hurry from 7:20 a.m. until dismissal around 2:15 p.m., or you may get a slip for tardiness. Daily class schedules are a smaller version of the wall-to-wall marking periods that stake out the school year, leaving us facing The Great Void of the summer break.
Unless the principal sets a building policy, it’s up to individual teachers to issue lavatory passes or not. The simplest thing is not to issue them; writing passes and having students come and go can be a serious distraction in a class just 42 minutes long. This sounds reasonable, and the first two classes of the day may pass smoothly. However, in a third-period class where most students haven’t had a chance to go, they may be very restless, and it is hard not to issue passes — and lose minutes of instructional time.
Why not let students — one at a time — just get up and go to the lavatory? Well, a student in the hallways between classes is supposed to have a signed pass for a definite purpose; wandering around between classes is not allowed. If it were, the halls would be full of wandering students. How’s this brainstorm: Each classroom comes equipped with a lav!
That’s not practical, and even if it were, there would still be a lot of coming and going. Why don’t we just make the between-class breaks longer? It’s complicated.
Every minute you add to the instructional period pushes lunch and dismissal time so much more forward on a collision course with after-school activities. Dismissal at 2:15 p.m. is not the end of school; it’s time for co-curricular activities to begin, particularly for student athletes to warm up or get on buses for away games as much as 40 miles distant. Even if buses leave school at 3 p.m., they might not return to campus until 10 p.m., where someone has to meet them to bring them home.
Could some minutes be “borrowed” from the homeroom or advisory periods that begin the day, and added to class breaks, leaving dismissal time the same? This all sounds like splitting hairs; but if we get the little things right, maybe the bigger things will be easier to do.
In December, an article in this paper, “People are acting differently,” noted that tardiness and conduct referrals were way down in this time of pandemic. More recently, there have been chilling reports — from Nevada — of student suicides that seem to correlate to not being able to attend school. These stories point to the public school not only as a social good, but an existential necessity. The question is, how can school be made better?
Do classes have to be so rushed? Do students have to get up so early? Is it right that some students leave school at 2:15 p.m. to engage in school activities — interscholastic sports — while others are sent home? Why, with all the space rural schools have available, is no effort made to organize intramural sports, such as touch/flag football in the fall and softball in the spring?
School — if it is school at all — involves a degree of regimentation. It can’t be voluntary, or few students would show up. And neither instructors nor administrators can sit around until students feel they are motivated to do something. But maybe honor or high honor students in the higher grades — or even in the lower grades — can spend an occasional morning at home doing work on their own schedules and having lunch at an hour of their own choosing?
After all that, I have the feeling that post-pandemic, nothing much will change. There is nothing stronger than habit, and the grip the New York State Public High School Athletic Association has on the system, combined with how we finance schools, will foreclose much opportunity for change. We will rush back to what we know, and women especially better be careful how much coffee they drink at breakfast.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.