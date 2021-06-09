Rossmann: When Sunday lasts until Tuesday

We get the New York Times online, but owing to long habit, make the trek to Wegman’s to buy the Sunday paper. Besides, I can’t get the crossword puzzle with my online subscription! I place my copy flat in a small shopping cart and go through it to make sure the sections that most interest me are there.
The first section contains most of the news, which my dictionary defines as stories about recent or important events. This section wraps around all the other sections and some of these are folded inside yet others, one or two of which can go missing. I'm careful to make sure I’ve got the New York Times Magazine section. This glossy supplement contains long, detailed articles on contemporary issues, like the effects of the pandemic on high school students. Then I look for the Book Review section. Long ago the Times had a monopoly of book reviews, but no more. The New York Review of Books goes far beyond it. Still, this section appears every week, and usually contains one major review article.
I am struck by how visual a medium the paper has become. This is not "the gray old Times." I haven’t counted column inches, but it seems the Sunday Times is almost as much visual as verbal; pictures and images occupy as much space as words, in color of course. One Sunday edition showed large, full-body photos of the eight democratic candidates for mayor. It wasn’t a beauty contest — or was it? The influence of television is clear. Maybe the philosopher Ludwig Wittgenstein’s idea that people best grasp situations and ideas that can be visualized comes into play here. (I just read an article about Wittgenstein).
So we no longer only read the paper, we look at it. It is true that a good image is worth a long-winded explanation, but many images are mute or confusing without a good caption. And images appeal to the eye, not the mind. There is a balance to be struck. A daily newspaper must be quick to consume these days, and images speed up the process. If you want long, leisurely reads that last days, try The London Review.
The other sections in the Sunday Times include Business, Real Estate, Styles, Metropolitan, Home, Arts and Leisure, and Review. Oddly, sports get a mere two pages at the end of the first section. Occasionally there is a glossy, thick Fashion section, which I throw out. In the Styles section there is sometimes a "Modern Love" column, about relationships. In the Business section there are two pages of employment ads in very fine print that require a magnifying glass.
These sections carry information rather than news. There is something here for everybody, and about everybody. The general idea seems to be, "How to function in contemporary urban culture without losing your mind or at least not making a total fool of yourself." There are recipes, style tips and contemporary etiquette; advice on working, clothes and vacations. It’s entertaining as well as informing. I look at everything and am often drawn to Real Estate. It once carried an article on city cemeteries, and how much it costs to be buried in one. If few people can afford to live there, nobody can afford to be buried there!
The paper contains multitudes. There are articles about people who can afford to spend $1,000 a night on Long Island resorts, and people without a job who owe many thousands of dollars in back rent. The recipes are succinct; no more 15-step processes. If you buy the Times on Sunday, and do justice to every section, you might finish the paper on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Today’s Times seems to me more a journal of opinion than the old paper. And it prints a wide variety of opinion — mostly but not all liberal — from writers everywhere, not just the Times. Points of view of all kinds are published, provided of course that they are not, well ... too extreme!
The Times is still a newspaper. To read it you have to hold it in front of you, and it can be tricky opening it, folding it back on itself, as you turn from a first page story to the continuation on page 16, without the section buckling and/or coming apart. It’s a tactile, physical experience. There’s some exercise involved searching for and picking up the different sections or parts of sections which get scattered throughout the house. We need things like this.
