Rossmann: When Sunday lasts until Tuesday

We get the New York Times online, but owing to long habit, make the trek to Wegman’s to buy the Sunday paper. Besides, I can’t get the crossword puzzle with my online subscription! I place my copy flat in a small shopping cart and go through it to make sure the sections that most interest me are there.

The first section contains most of the news, which my dictionary defines as stories about recent or important events. This section wraps around all the other sections and some of these are folded inside yet others, one or two of which can go missing. I'm careful to make sure I’ve got the New York Times Magazine section. This glossy supplement contains long, detailed articles on contemporary issues, like the effects of the pandemic on high school students. Then I look for the Book Review section. Long ago the Times had a monopoly of book reviews, but no more. The New York Review of Books goes far beyond it. Still, this section appears every week, and usually contains one major review article.