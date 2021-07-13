Rossmann: When the screen stares back, or: No TV before the age of 12!

Public libraries are great. You want a book, they either have it, or will get it for you through interlibrary loan in a few days. Plus, it doesn’t cost a cent; you save a small fortune by not having to buy your own books. There’s only one catch, or actually two: you have to return the book after a few weeks, and you can't mark it up.

I mean, suppose you borrow a book, read it and return it — and then decide there’s something in it you missed, and want to look at again? Then what, eh? You no longer have the book. You have to repeat the whole process!

As for marking up or writing in books — my own books — I’m reluctant to do it, but sometimes I feel I have to bracket a significant paragraph or underline a particular word or phrase. Even if there is an index, bracketing and underlining are useful in locating a passage without having to turn through many pages. I try to do it neatly.