Rossmann: When the screen stares back, or: No TV before the age of 12!

Public libraries are great. You want a book, they either have it, or will get it for you through interlibrary loan in a few days. Plus, it doesn’t cost a cent; you save a small fortune by not having to buy your own books. There’s only one catch, or actually two: you have to return the book after a few weeks, and you can't mark it up.
I mean, suppose you borrow a book, read it and return it — and then decide there’s something in it you missed, and want to look at again? Then what, eh? You no longer have the book. You have to repeat the whole process!
As for marking up or writing in books — my own books — I’m reluctant to do it, but sometimes I feel I have to bracket a significant paragraph or underline a particular word or phrase. Even if there is an index, bracketing and underlining are useful in locating a passage without having to turn through many pages. I try to do it neatly.
You could build a personal library. Now they’re your books: You can do what you want with them. However, it’s a big decision. Books can be expensive, take up a lot of room and have to be boxed up if you move. Unless they are rare, they won’t bring much if you want to sell them. The author Marcel Proust was a great reader, but he didn’t collect books. He would read a book, and then give it to one of his friends. Perhaps he held the book’s content in his head; or maybe he just forgot about it.
There is a difference between being well-read and being bookish. A book is a portal to the world, not a substitute for it. A book should not become a fetish. Look up once in a while from your reading, at the other people in the library, or the park, or the subway, or the Starbucks, wherever you are reading. How would they relate to your book? What does that book have to do with the world?
I am reminded of Rousseau, who seems to have read all the books, and written quite a few, but was skeptical of book learning. Emile, his (imaginary) pupil, does not learn to read until he is 12 years old. Until then, he learns the skills of an earlier period of human culture: finding his way home in the woods, sharpening his hearing and sense of smell, finding his way around in the dark. Emile is like Harriet Tubman, who never did learn to read, but could guide escaped slaves across country silently, at night, without losing anybody or losing her sense of direction.
Today we have electronic technology, but this technology lacks judgement. The computer in a self-driving car can process information rapidly, but can be fooled by a situation a human would easily recognize. In some situations, a pair of inexpensive binoculars, or even the naked eye, provides better information than a radar screen. An hour observing people on a city street can be more instructive than a lot of books. A GPS is a valuable tool, but it can mislead, and doesn’t replace the study of a map. Sometimes better technology is less technology.
Just as Rousseau held Emile back from reading, I say don’t let a child see a television screen until their reading habits have been well-established. As soon as they can sit up, bring out "Goodnight, Moon." I have seen the eyes of a 3-year-old drawn to their first view of a TV screen. The sight made me feel queasy: The more you stare at a screen, the more it stares back.
The well-printed, well-illustrated page invites; the screen seduces. Reading is an active interpretive skill; looking at a screen is, at least initially, a passive exercise. It takes longer to cultivate reading skill than looking skill, and reading should be firmly in place before learning to look starts.
And please don’t be carried away by books to the point where you invite famous authors to dinner, hoping to hear sparkling conversation. Proust and Joyce, when they met, had little to say to each other. We meet authors when we read their books; in person they can be commonplace, unpleasant or simply unprepared to talk. And then they might turn nasty, and turn their noses up at what you’re serving for dinner.
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.