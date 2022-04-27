Rossmann: Where is that? How far is it?

New York state is gifted with a host of school districts with fabulous names: Jamesville-Dewitt, Fabius-Pompey, East Syracuse-Minoa, Cicero-North Syracuse. Districts so vast they need hyphenated names to designate them! Closer to home, my favorites are Odessa-Montour, Spencer-Van Etten and Candor. Poor Candor: How did it end up with only one name?

You’ve probably heard of these districts if you follow New York State Public High School Athletic Association interscholastic sports, but do you know where these districts are located and how far away they are? In some cases, location is easy. The Southern Cayuga Central School District is located in southern Cayuga County. However, there is no "Northern Cayuga" school district, if you’re wondering.

(This is about geography, not history. Everyone knows that in the early 19th century this region was developing very quickly, and the people in charge of naming places had to come up with names in short order. This was the period of the classical revival, so the people in charge of naming places grabbed classical dictionaries then picked out the names of famous people and places of the Greco-Roman world they liked, for example Cato, Manlius, Scipio and Marathon.)

To find out where and how far the Spencer-Van Etten district is, you could ask an athlete who has competed there, these days a basketball player. But they may not know either. Why should they know? It’s an away game; they are going to be bused there. Who cares where it is? The basketball courts, the gyms, are pretty much alike. On the way over, the players concentrate on their devices. Why look at the boring countryside? On the way back, it’s dark. You can’t see anything.

So, if you want to know where these places are, you’re going to have to consult a map, which is a representation of the Earth’s surface. I prefer paper maps, for their tactile quality. For New York state I consult my little-the-worse-for-wear 2001 Hagstrom’s "New York State Road Atlas," which divides the state into 78 areas. So, just where is the Spencer-Van Etten school district, and how long a drive is it?

Starting from the Southern Cayuga district on Poplar Ridge, you head south to Ithaca on 34B. At Ithaca you get on Route 13 (south) briefly before switching to 34/96, which takes you directly south to Spencer, a trip of 42 miles. The map shows mainly white spaces here, but this is not the ends of the Earth. For that, you have to keep going on 34 to Waverly. Waverly is the Ultima Thule of the NYSPHSAA, because any farther south, and you are in ... Pennsylvania! At Waverly, you are 60 miles from Poplar Ridge.

What about Odessa-Montour? Heading south on 13 from Ithaca, stay on 13 until you get to Alpine Junction; then take Route 224 three miles until you get to Odessa. The problem here is getting around the Connecticut Hill massif; this seems like the shortest way. The O-M district is practically in Watkins Glen! We’ve come a long way — just short of 50 miles!

As for the lone wolf Candor school district, it is south of Ithaca, but on the east side rather than the west. Candor is only nine miles from Spencer, but 96B from Ithaca is the shortest way there from the north, about 17 miles. Candor is on a line from Newark Valley to the east, another NYSPHSAA destination, but ... we won’t go there.

So what does all this prove? First, that if you live here and want to go east or west, you must first go north or south, because the lakes on either side are in the way. Also, cars and buses by their speed and smoothness reduce our sense of distance and our very notion of geography. Unless we go up and down really steep hills, journeys seem basically flat. We are more aware of time than distance. Bus drivers, however, know and follow the gentlest slopes to save gas.

On a more worldly level, knowing where places are — Ukraine, the Black Sea, the Baltic republics — would help us better understand what is going on.

Closer to home, the athletes might not know where they are, but parents should if there is a breakdown and they have to go rescue them. Student athletes travel incredibly long hours and great distances during a season. Isn’t this crazy? How else we would handle interscholastic sports, I have no idea.

Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0