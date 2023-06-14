Many inventions, from the screwdriver to the telescope, are extensions of the human body. It was inevitable that someone would try to invent an extension of the human mind, or something like a mind. It seems that we now have computers that can produce college-level essays. (We haven’t caught up with HAL who, in "2001: A Space Odyssey" (1968), spoke with a Canadian accent, could read lips and expressed a very human fear of death when someone threatened to pull the plug on him.)

The idea that a machine can produce college-level essays has stirred things up. Is this the end of the non-plagiarized college essay? Or the end of higher education, at least in the humanities? Just what is the college essay?

Writing is the last language skill we learn. Listening and speaking come first, next reading and then writing. Socrates had doubts about writing since it seemed to make redundant the capacity to memorize, to keep things in your head, which was ideal. In writing you start with a blank page. You have to choose your words and put them in correct order. It’s hard. It can be intimidating. It takes a lot of practice. Even 60-odd years ago, during the golden age of newspapers, when students and people in general read more than today, the students in my highly rated college were told, "Students here can’t write.” I hastened to sign up for an advanced writing course! Writing has not gotten easier since, and the pandemic made things worse.

Some are skeptical of the computer’s writing skills. Colin Burrow, reviewing "Rules: A Short History Of What We Live By" by Lorraine Daston in the 1 June issue of The London Review of Books, writes, “Its (ChatGPT’s) chief genius is the ability to use words to say nothing at length.” Asked to write an essay in the style of Colin Burrow, “It delivers a piece of pap on Shakespeare’s sonnets. ... It hasn’t grasped the concept of what it is to write in the style of X. ...” Well, it’s one writer’s experience. Borrow is a professor of English and comparative literature and a fellow of All Souls College, Oxford University. Instead of being impressed by the machine’s ability to put words together, we must ask ourselves if it has really done what we wanted it to do.

Meanwhile, what about the impact of these essay-writing machines in classrooms? Is the essay form dead? We are talking about a two- to three-page exploratory writing effort, non-scholarly, without footnotes, written out of class on an assigned topic and handed in on a certain day. It can be an exercise in self-discovery. But if you can’t tell a student-written essay from a machine-made one, maybe that particular practice has to be modified.

The essay might be given an exam format. The student would be expected to write on a topic without knowing in advance what it is. Or he/she might have a choice of topics. In this format, the student would be given more time to put their thoughts together. The more strict exam ambience might be relieved by giving the students breaks to go outside during the process.

Another technique, not much used in this country, is the oral exam. The student appears before a committee of faculty who ask him or her questions on topics announced in advance. Or the exam could be a one-on-one meeting. It’s a good exercise in thinking on your feet. It takes time to examine everybody in a large lecture course, but with oral exams, students are no longer just faces in a crowd.

And then, of course, there is the research paper, with bibliography and footnotes. Can AI do footnotes, or put a bibliography together?

I have read about experiments involving eliminating social media on campus, of making a semi-monastic media-free space where students can recapture the feeling of being alone with books and their thoughts. Cellphones are banished. Students walk between buildings either chatting among themselves or observing the trees, shrubbery and architecture. Laptops and desktops would be used for research, not for indulging in social media. Students take vows of social media abstinence under pain of dismissal if they break the rules! This is not for the faint of heart. The idea is to profit from the best of digital culture, while scrapping the worst.

AI is intimidating, but also an opportunity to rethink the whole concept of the college experience.