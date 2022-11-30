Rossmann: Who's afraid of the intellectuals?

Let’s assume that Wendy Fischman and Howard Gardner in their book, "The Real World of College," have established that the purpose of higher education is to acquire higher education capital, or HEDCAP. We might pause here to examine what this concept means, what it doesn’t mean, and what problems, if any, come with it.

Higher education capital means “the ability to attend, analyze, reflect, connect, and communicate on issues of importance and interest.” College should “create or amplify intellectual capital that should last and be drawn upon for a lifetime.” This goes beyond the usual injunction to think logically and speak and write clearly: the usual college skillset.

The statement is at odds with what many students actually want from college. Their goals include securing a good job after graduation, getting to know students of different ethnic backgrounds, and/or developing leadership skills through extracurricular activities. In some ways, intellectual capital is a jarring term, vaguely threatening.

The authors use the word "intellectual" without excuse, but it touches on the equivocal position of the intellect, and intellectuals, in American society, where intellectuals are alternately celebrated and (more often) reviled. Columbia University scholar Richard Hofstadter addresses the subject in his classic "Anti-Intellectualism in American Life" (Vintage, 1962).

For Hofstadter, “intelligence is an excellence of mind that is employed within a fairly narrow, immediate, and predictable range ... intelligence works within the framework of limited but clearly stated goals. ... Intellect, on the other hand, is the critical, creative, and contemplative side of the mind. Intelligence will seize the immediate meaning in a situation and evaluate it. Intelligence evaluates situations, while Intellect evaluates evaluations, and looks for the meanings of situations as a whole.”

Educators have agreed on the importance of the development of intelligence in schools, Hofstadter notes, but adds that “the extent to which education should foster intellect has been a matter of the most heated controversy; intellect has been both praised and assailed as a quality in men.” Moreover, academics are not all intellectuals: “A mind of penetrating intelligence can be relatively unintellectual, while minds that are unmistakably intellectual may show considerable range of intelligence.” Like O. Henry’s "Man about Town," the intellectual is sometimes hard to pin down.

Columbia professor Jacques Barzun wrote, “The intellectual is a man who carries a briefcase.” Art critic Harold Rosenberg said, “The intellectual is the one who turns answers into questions.” “It (intellect) is pitted against democracy, Hofstadter notes, “since intellect is felt to be a form of distinction that defies egalitarianism.” John Dewey wrote, “Every thinker puts some portion of an apparently satisfactory world in peril.” Intellectuals irritate people, who retaliate by calling them “eggheads.” Regular guys say, “I don’t do nuance.” Maybe college is the place where you find out which type you are.

Thomas Edison is a household name because of his practical inventions, like the incandescent bulb. Josiah Willard Gibbs, ”who laid the theoretical foundations for modern physical chemistry,” taught in obscurity for 32 years at Yale, though he was celebrated in Europe, Hofstadter points out. Likewise, many Americans admired Andrew Jackson for his political decisiveness and military exploits, while ridiculing the intellectual Jefferson for his oh-so-clever inventions at Monticello.

What intellectuals say or write is often more abstract than the products of the merely intelligent mind, besides seeming — to some — ridiculous and/or vaguely threatening. Even in France, the intellectual personality is thought of as cold, and, well, intellectual. But in France, an intellectual of any stripe will be admired if he/she is brilliant enough.

The term "intellectual" first appeared in France during the Dreyfus affair, in which a Jewish officer, Alfred Dreyfus, was accused of betraying military secrets to the Germans. Journalists like Emile Zola, who questioned Dreyfus’ guilt, were challenging the Army, a sacred institution. These intellectuals seemed very close to treason. Anti-Dreyfus intellectuals, on the other hand, were patriots applauded by the conservative Right. Intellectual denotes a certain kind of mindset, whether on the Right or Left.

The Dreyfus affair was fought out in the newspapers; on TV today, intellectuals must assert a strong visual presence, and be entertaining, even seductive as well as informative. William F. Buckley, editor of the conservative National Review, on his show, "Firing Line," with his quick wit, toothy smile and upper class drawl, was hugely entertaining, whether you agreed with him or not. Rachel Maddow, a cool queen of spades study in black, represents another approach in which style, as well as intellect, is meant to convince.