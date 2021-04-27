Rossmann: Why this name and not some other?

Adams feared that the United States — an “infant nation” — was becoming an empire and would go the way of Rome. Ralph Waldo Emerson had predicted, “Mexico will poison us,” knowing that southern states would covet the new territories for the expansion of slavery.

Adams was moved first to the rotunda for fresher air, and then to the speaker’s chamber, but two days later, “after suffering the tortures of 19th century medicine,” he died. Abraham Lincoln was among those chosen to make arrangements for the funeral. Calhoun was among the pallbearers.

Lepore notes, “until the death of Lincoln, the death of no other statesman was so closely reported, followed and witnessed, a national pageant. His glass-covered coffin traveled five hundred miles by train, stopping in one city after another, where thousands of Americans lined up to view it in an unprecedented, steam-powered parade of grief.” The new technology of the railroad and telegraph made Adams’ death a national drama happening in real time.