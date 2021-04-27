Rossmann: Why this name and not some other?

There’s no evidence that John Quincy Adams, librarian of Auburn Theological Seminary, ever made an issue of his name, which is of course also the name of the sixth president of the United States. In his memoir, "An Old Boy Remembers," Adams makes no mention of the fact.
He was born Aug. 8, 1849, in Ogden, Monroe County, son of Caleb Kimball and Laura Keeler Adams. He graduated from the University of Rochester in 1874, and from the Auburn Theological Seminary in 1877, and was ordained a Presbyterian minister the following year. He served in several Presbyterian churches in different parts of the country, including Boulder, Colorado, and San Francisco, before coming in 1907 to Auburn, where he remained 17 years. His centennial history of the seminary was published in 1918.
Adams seems to have been one of two seminary faculty who socialized with Harriet Tubman, whom he referred to as “Aunt Harriet.” At Tubman’s funeral in 1913, Adams was the seminary representative who brought a wreath to the grave. The other seminary faculty member who knew Tubman well was Samuel Miles Hopkins, whose sister Sarah Bradford wrote the first biography of Tubman.
The surname "Adams" is both common and one of the most illustrious in American history. Adams and his family do not figure in the sixth president’s family tree. Obviously, the parents were honoring the sixth president in naming their son after him. If we look at the circumstances of his death more closely, we may better understand their motivation.
John Quincy Adams, son of John Adams, the second president, was born under British rule in Massachusetts in 1767. He served as president from 1825 to 1829, after being an ambassador, senator and secretary of state. He lost to Jackson in 1828, but retired only briefly. For most of two decades, from 1831 to 1848, he served in the House of Representatives, still the only chief executive to have done so after office. He was frequently referred to as “Father of the House.” He was “the leading anti-slavery spokesman in Washington,” according to historian Dorothy Wickenden.
Adams visited Auburn and the Seward family one humid evening in August 1843. Wickenden recounts how William Henry had forgotten to tell Frances that Adams and his family were coming. En déshabillé because of the heat, Mrs. Seward’s first notice of the event was the sight of her husband leading Adams and a torchlit procession to their front door.
Adams’ death, when it came on Feb. 23, 1848, was perhaps the first media event in U.S. history. Two days earlier, on Feb. 21, Adams, 80 years old, “bald, frail and a little hunched over,” had been speaking against the war with Mexico when he had a stroke and collapsed on the House floor.
The war had ended on Feb. 2. According to the treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, “the top half of Mexico became the bottom half of the United States,” historian Jill Lepore writes in "These Truths," a history of the United States. The United States was now “nearly ten times as large as the whole of France and Great Britain combined.”
Adams feared that the United States — an “infant nation” — was becoming an empire and would go the way of Rome. Ralph Waldo Emerson had predicted, “Mexico will poison us,” knowing that southern states would covet the new territories for the expansion of slavery.
Adams was moved first to the rotunda for fresher air, and then to the speaker’s chamber, but two days later, “after suffering the tortures of 19th century medicine,” he died. Abraham Lincoln was among those chosen to make arrangements for the funeral. Calhoun was among the pallbearers.
Lepore notes, “until the death of Lincoln, the death of no other statesman was so closely reported, followed and witnessed, a national pageant. His glass-covered coffin traveled five hundred miles by train, stopping in one city after another, where thousands of Americans lined up to view it in an unprecedented, steam-powered parade of grief.” The new technology of the railroad and telegraph made Adams’ death a national drama happening in real time.
It may not be too much to say that the parents of the Auburn Seminary librarian were still under the glow of the sixth president’s funeral rites when they named their son after him a year later. Their son had a long and productive life. Aside from his ministries, he published four books and innumerable articles and pamphlets. He was married twice, first to Clara Southgate of Rochester, who died in 1930, and a second time to Adah Naomi Bonnell, of Waterloo, in 1932. He seems to have left no descendants.
Adams died on Jan. 1, 1940, in Waterloo, New York, a few months after the seminary left its Auburn campus. At the end of his "History of the Auburn Theological Seminary," Adams expressed the hope that, “he who writes the story of the second century of Auburn Theological Seminary will a have a richer one to tell than has he who has been thrilled by this attempt to tell of the first hundred years." So far, that story has not been written.
