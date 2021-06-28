Rossmann: Why we love the '1812 Overture'

Soon it will be the Fourth of July and we may get to hear Tchaikovsky’s "1812 Overture," a rousing piece of music featuring drums, brass, church bells and cannon fire. The bells and canons will probably be simulated since the real things are hard to coordinate. Tchaikovsky wrote the piece in 1880 for the dedication of a cathedral, but the music dramatizes the 1812 victory of the Russians over the French when Napoleon invaded the country.
What does a musical composition about a war between the Russians and French have to do with the Fourth of July? Nothing, really, but Tchaikovsky’s piece is rousing, triumphant, stirring and loud. It has to be loud if we are to hear it outdoors. The overture has been popular on the Fourth ever since Arthur Fiedler of the Boston Pops played it in 1974.
The canons heard in the piece are those of the battle of Borodino, a village about 65 miles from Moscow where Czar Alexzander I made a stand. “A slugging match fought without much imagination on either side,” according to some historians, the battle was technically a French victory, since the French advanced to Moscow. Napoleon was defeated more by space and time, by typhus and starvation, the heat of summer going in, and the snow and cold of winter going out.
Only after Waterloo, in 1815, however, was Napoleon finally defeated, and sent into exile in St. Helena, an island in the south Atlantic. In and around Paris, British and French armies settled into an occupation that would last three years, to make sure there was no repetition of the Hundred Days in 1814, when Napoleon staged a comeback. Historian Paul Bushkovich in a recent lecture described how Russian officers, who knew French as well as they knew Russian, settled down in the city and decided to do a lot of ... reading. They were a progressive group, hungry for new political thought. They turned to booksellers and libraries to educate themselves.
Western ideas had circulated before in Russia, especially during the reign of Catherine the Great, and Alexander I thought himself a “liberal,” of sorts. But his system was an absolute, divine-right monarchy. These Russian officers wanted to study the alternatives, and Paris had seen it all. Constitutional monarchy: How did that work? What about a republic? They read Rousseau, Montesquieu and Voltaire. They were particularly interested in Madame de Stael’s "Considerations on the French Revolution." Napoleon, for all his being a tyrant, seemed to have created a “modern” state. What was that? The philosopher Hegel thought Napoleon had stabilized history! How could that be?
A decade later, in December of 1825, some of these officers were the leaders of a plot to unseat the czar — now Nicholas I — and establish a constitutional monarchy. The coup failed; four of the leaders were executed, and many others — and their families — were exiled to prison in Siberia, where they remained for as long as 30 years. But the Decembrists, as they came to be called, would be remembered, and their failed attempt would be a beacon to revolutionaries of later years.
The restoration that followed Waterloo, when the kings and assorted nobles returned from abroad to reclaim their traditional seats, had a make-believe quality: The kings of France dated their regimes from the 18th century, as if the Revolution and Napoleonic empire had never existed. The Marseillaise and the tricolor flag were outlawed. Below the surface, there was ferment. In France, Bonapartists plotted to bring the emperor out of exile; a revolt in Spain against that monarchy had to be put down by French troops; in England, troops fired on peaceful strikers, perpetrating the “Peterloo” massacre, demonstrating the brutal nature of oligarchic Great Britain. The Greeks revolted against the Turks, and Italy was riddled with secret liberal societies — the carbonari. Restoration Europe was shaken in 1848, and gradually came apart.
Tchaikovsky’s "1812 Overture" celebrated the past. In 1871, after defeating the French, a united Germany emerged as the new power in Europe. France knew it could not take on Germany again alone. Russia also recognized a threat. In 1894, the two former enemies concluded a defensive alliance: If either was attacked by Germany, the other would come to its defense. The outlines of the Great War had started to take shape.
Enjoy the Fourth, and whatever music is played!
Ed Rossmann lives in Aurora and has been an educator most of his life, including 17 years in high school.