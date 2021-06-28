Rossmann: Why we love the '1812 Overture'

Soon it will be the Fourth of July and we may get to hear Tchaikovsky’s "1812 Overture," a rousing piece of music featuring drums, brass, church bells and cannon fire. The bells and canons will probably be simulated since the real things are hard to coordinate. Tchaikovsky wrote the piece in 1880 for the dedication of a cathedral, but the music dramatizes the 1812 victory of the Russians over the French when Napoleon invaded the country.

What does a musical composition about a war between the Russians and French have to do with the Fourth of July? Nothing, really, but Tchaikovsky’s piece is rousing, triumphant, stirring and loud. It has to be loud if we are to hear it outdoors. The overture has been popular on the Fourth ever since Arthur Fiedler of the Boston Pops played it in 1974.

The canons heard in the piece are those of the battle of Borodino, a village about 65 miles from Moscow where Czar Alexzander I made a stand. “A slugging match fought without much imagination on either side,” according to some historians, the battle was technically a French victory, since the French advanced to Moscow. Napoleon was defeated more by space and time, by typhus and starvation, the heat of summer going in, and the snow and cold of winter going out.