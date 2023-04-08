When Willard Memorial Chapel opened to the public in October of 1894, there was no uproar despite the presence, in the room’s 14 tall, stained-glass windows, of dozens of abstract designs, most of which “dispensed with recognizable subject matter,” to quote Glen Lowry, director of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City on the nature of abstract art. But this occasion was not an art gallery opening, and the guests’ attention that day was drawn rather to the more conventional memorial tablet on the south wall, and to the biblical window above it.

Moreover, the abstract designs, framed and focused in circles, squares and rectangles, are of modest size, and in addition bounded by cable-like glasswork, as if the energy of abstraction was so strong it had to be mightily contained. Had abstract designs filled the entire window openings, they might have inspired more reaction, rather than being passed off in newspaper articles as “mosaic” by people who had not bothered to really look at them. So: The most radical aspect of the chapel is presented in a conservative way. Could the sisters’ good taste have been a mistake?

Tiffany was admired for his abstract work, which had appeared in secular buildings. If Willard Chapel in 1894 is not the first example of abstract art in a church, it is among the first. Abstraction did not get into churches much until after 1945. The problem with abstraction can be summed up in the question: “How is this art religious?" Certainly, the Willard Chapel abstractions were not religious in any conventional sense. For an example of Tiffany’s abstract work, Google ”Tiffany 'Bella apartment window.'”

There is no doubt, or mystery, about the other art in the chapel. The memorial tablet presents the almost life-size allegorical figures of Hope, Faith and Charity, basic Christian virtues evoked in 1st Corinthians 13. The biblical window above it in the south wall celebrates Christ’s miracle of walking on the water, and the wheel window in the apse features traditional Christian icons, including the symbols of the four evangelists.

We have so far no record of the exchanges that went on between the Willard sisters, representatives of the Seminary, or Louis Comfort Tiffany at the time. About all we know is that Caroline Willard “loved art,” and that Tiffany’s great interest was beauty.

I have the feeling that the sisters — who, after all, are paying for the project — had the attitude, “We have honored tradition; now let’s do something original, something of today, but do it in such a way that it harmonizes with everything else.” And they seem to have succeeded; there doesn’t seem to any clashing of styles here, despite the differences. However, one could also argue that abstraction dominates the room, since the parishioners, in their seats, have turned their backs to the biblical window and the dedicatory panel, and cannot see the wheel window because of the organ’s pipes!

Had the chapel windows been realized in the conventional way — with saints, biblical scenes, crosses — the effect would have been pedestrian and stuffy. The abstract designs, mainly in earth tones, appeal to the imagination. They take us out of the ordinary world. Their enigmatic nature is part of their attraction. If not religious in any conventional sense, they highlight the beauty and mystery of creation. They avoid the sentimentality of most landscape windows, which Tiffany started to sell around 1900. There is, finally, in the abstractionist spirit, the desire to create the world all over again, which is not alien to the Christian spirit.

The arrangement of the circular medallions of the 10 tall windows that face each other across the midsection of the chapel adds a harmonious note to Tiffany’s work. Face the west wall of the chapel and starting at the bottom left, let your eyes follow the circular windows as they rise to the top of the third window, and then descend to the bottom of the fifth window. Then, starting at the top of the fifth window, follow the circular windows as they descend to the bottom of the third window, before climbing again to the top of the first window on the left. The two intersecting, wide triangles bind the windows together in a single, unified composition.

Willard Chapel is not a museum, but it probably contains the largest single collection of Tiffany’s abstract work on the planet. It should be better known.