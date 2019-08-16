SENNETT — Richard Taradejna just had to know what hot dog chowder was.
The curious menu item brought him to the restaurant at 3193 E. Genesee St. Road a couple years ago, when it was known as Red Barn Catering. Inside, Taradejna liked what he saw. The space had the look and feel of a barbecue joint, he said. Of course, it once was: Before becoming Red Barn Catering, the restaurant ran for a few years as The Bucket BBQ.
"I thought it'd be a great place to run," Taradejna said Thursday as he counted the register at one of the restaurant's tables. "Now here I am."
A 30-year veteran of the restaurant business, Taradejna has been chef and general manager of what is now the Route 20 Grill & Tap since it opened in the turbulent space in April 2018. But he's encouraged by signs of stability there. The restaurant did better business this year than last despite scaling down its hours, he said, and word-of-mouth about the food has been helpful.
Known to many as "Chef Flip" or "Pitmaster Flip," Taradejna described the restaurant as a smokehouse. The menu includes several meats prepared in his smoker, Samantha, such as chicken wings with seven types of house sauces and two types of dry rubs. Other selections include burgers, ribs, pulled pork and Cubano sandwiches, and the Call it a Day, a compilation of a quarter-pound cheese steak burger, a quarter-pound of pulled pork, a quarter-pound of smoked brisket and a quarter-pound of smokehouse chicken. For vegetarians, there's grilled cheese and several salads.
And yet maybe the most popular item on the Route 20 Grill & Tap menu, Taradejna said, is a side: macaroni and cheese. Asked if there's something that makes his stand out from others, he replied, "Other than being damn good, no." Customers have walked out upon hearing the restaurant was out of the side, Taradejna said.
The chef has also revived a tradition from the Pioneer Restaurant, which stood in the space from 1904 to 2006. After securing the dry batter recipe from previous Pioneer owners Jim Mazzeo and his mother, Dorothea, Taradejna began serving crispy fried turkey on what he calls Pioneer Sundays. He lightly smokes the turkey to add his own twist.
Taradejna has no shortage of barbecue cred: He's a certified Kansas City Barbeque Society judge, and took second place in the People's Choice Awards at the inaugural Rotary Ribs Rhythm & Blues Festival in 2017. He couldn't compete the last two years because he was running the restaurant, where finding staff has been a challenge, he said. He currently has a crew of five.
Less of a challenge has been Taradejna's inability to use the restaurant's second floor. He can't because the floor is zoned residential, and remains so after years of legal battles between the property's past few owners and the town of Sennett. Though Taradejna feels it's "kind of foolish" that he can't use the floor, it doesn't impact his business too significantly, he said.
The restaurant's owner, Tim Gillooly, had to reopen it by April 2018 or else the whole property would have been rezoned from commercial to residential, Taradejna said. He learned about the opportunity to run the new business from friend Ted Tomandl, who owned the Old Erie Restaurant in Weedsport and worked alongside Taradejna at the Cascade Grill (now Drifters on Owasco) in Moravia. The chef's restaurant resume also includes The Copper Pig BBQ & Taproom in Auburn, the Skaneateles Country Club and the Highland Park Golf Club in Sennett.
From his new kitchen, Taradejna's future plans include renting the restaurant out for parties on its off days, as well as food pairing events. He's planning one for late summer with Talking Cursive Brewing Co., of Syracuse. Next summer, Taradejna would also like to host more outdoor events on the three-acre property, like live music — but it'd be done by 8 p.m., he said.
"I'm not trying to upset any neighbors," he said. "I just want to make money like anybody else."