Rudolph's reborn: Ice cream shop opening in downtown Auburn

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, Dawn and Megan said they will eventually make all the ice cream at Rudolph's themselves. But for now, the shop is serving a mix of theirs and flavors from places like Purity Ice Cream Co. in Ithaca and Hedonist Artisan Ice Cream & Chocolates in Rochester. The Schulzes will offer dairy- and gluten-free alternatives, too.

The flavors at Rudolph's will fall on the adventurous side, they said, and change regularly. An early one is made with Straight Outta Locash Porter from the Schulzes' brewery, Prison City. That flavor is also part of a sundae called A Night at the Pub, which features bar snacks like pretzel bits, potato chips and Spanish peanuts, plus hot fudge and whipped cream.

The demands of running Prison City — and overseeing its $4.25 million expansion at 251 North St. — is one reason Rudolph's is opening well after the Schulzes planned, Dawn said.