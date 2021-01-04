Ruhlman: Community collaborates with Skaneateles Rotary to help others

When the Skaneateles Rotary Club asked for help raising money this season for families in need, the community responded with generous kindness.

The effort soared past record years when the Rotary Club’s Holiday Food Basket fundraiser could be held in person — raising more than $20,000 to be shared between the Skaneateles and Spafford Food Pantries and Skaneateles Outreach.

“It is a beautiful example of collaboration among committee members, Rotarians and community members,” said Rotarian Roberta Williams, the committee chair. Williams credited the hard work of Rotarian Jay Stith and his small team for designing “a creative way to help the community even without our annual fundraiser.”

The virtual fundraiser allowed a larger and broader number of people to donate this year, said Rotarian Ward Vuillemot. Donations came from all parts of the community, Rotarians and non-Rotarians.

Helen Glowacki said her family “chose to give to the Christmas basket fundraiser because of the diligent efforts that we’ve seen made in the past when our kids were involved with Interact,” a Rotary-sponsored school club that has traditionally adopted families at the holidays and spearheaded a massive cookie drive to be added to food baskets.