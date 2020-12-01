Running on empathy: Auburn woman runs 50 miles in 4 days for suicide awareness

Familiar with the Dopey Challenge because her cousin ran it the year prior, Schaffer decided on that despite hating running in school. She started training in January with simple walks down the street. By this weekend, though, she was able to run all but the last three miles of a marathon. She completed the challenge ahead of schedule, too, anticipating the weather would be less cooperative in January.

Schaffer centered her runs around the Kinney Drugs plaza on Owasco Road. As she looped out from there, she used the opportunity to sightsee local places from her life, such as Herman Avenue, East Middle and Auburn High schools. She also ran past Hoopes and Emerson parks, her childhood home and Wegmans, taking photos of her stops and posting them to social media.

Facebook has been where Schaffer has updated followers on her progress training for and running the challenge. And it's where she's raised more than $11,500 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, well past her goal of $10,000. She said the money has come from her extended network of friends and family, and she thanked them for their support.