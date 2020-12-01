Running on empathy: Auburn woman runs 50 miles in 4 days for suicide awareness

Jill Schaffer challenged her physical health this weekend in support of a mental health cause that's personal to her.
Schaffer, of Auburn, completed the Dopey Challenge, a series of runs organized by Walt Disney World. It would have taken place in January at the Florida theme park, but is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So Schaffer set out on the roads of Cayuga County, running a 5K Thursday, a 10K Friday, a half-marathon Saturday and a marathon Sunday — 48.6 miles in four days.
The challenge asks runners to choose a fundraising cause, and Schaffer chose the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She chose it for the same reason she started running, she told The Citizen.
One morning in September 2019, Schaffer said goodbye to her daughter. She intended on ending her own life that day. But she instead called her doctor, and was hospitalized for several weeks. As she recovered, her doctor helped her realize she needed something new in her life. Something to get her out of the house, something to stay active, something to give her goals.
"One of the things they wanted me to focus on was self-care," she said. "In our society, we're often focusing on others and getting things done, but we don't focus on ourselves and what we need."
Familiar with the Dopey Challenge because her cousin ran it the year prior, Schaffer decided on that despite hating running in school. She started training in January with simple walks down the street. By this weekend, though, she was able to run all but the last three miles of a marathon. She completed the challenge ahead of schedule, too, anticipating the weather would be less cooperative in January.
Support Local Journalism
Schaffer centered her runs around the Kinney Drugs plaza on Owasco Road. As she looped out from there, she used the opportunity to sightsee local places from her life, such as Herman Avenue, East Middle and Auburn High schools. She also ran past Hoopes and Emerson parks, her childhood home and Wegmans, taking photos of her stops and posting them to social media.
Facebook has been where Schaffer has updated followers on her progress training for and running the challenge. And it's where she's raised more than $11,500 for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, well past her goal of $10,000. She said the money has come from her extended network of friends and family, and she thanked them for their support.
But Schaffer isn't measuring the success of her grueling efforts in money alone. She hopes sharing her story encourages others struggling with mental health to seek help, or at least see that they're not alone. Many have responded with gratitude for the hope Schaffer has provided them, and one woman said she found the strength to call her doctor, preventing her own suicide attempt.
"The more we can open up and listen to each other, the better off each of us is going to be and the better off the community is going to be," she said.
Though Schaffer began the Dopey Challenge before COVID-19, her fundraising has become even more urgent since. In Cayuga County, both suicides and attempts have risen sharply this year. The anxiety of the pandemic and the isolation of social distancing have not only taken a toll, she said, but she's afraid the priority on physical health has pushed mental health into the background.
So even though she's completed her 48.6 miles, Schaffer will continue raising funds for suicide prevention through January — and awareness of mental health much further than that.
"I figured this could be a way for me to give back, to get out and get the exercise I needed, and to really share with my community by helping end the stigma around mental health," she said.
A global pandemic. Economic free fall. Isolation from others.
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!