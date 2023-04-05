As Protestant Christian parents, we understand that Christian education options in the area are few and geographically far between. It is our hope that in sharing our experience, we may help other families in need to consider their local Catholic school.

My husband and I did not make it out of high school well. Though both raised in Christian homes, we had succumbed to the culture and left school unprepared to engage our post-Christian world for Christ. When we married and began having our own children, we knew we wanted to protect them and give them an education grounded in our Christian faith. So, when the time came to enroll our first child in school, we had him bussed from our home in Auburn to Finger Lakes Christian School in Seneca Falls. He had a wonderful year, but we missed him and longed for more time with him during the week. In the following year, we began homeschooling.

Our first year of homeschooling was so fun and meaningful. We had decided to attempt a classical education for our children. As a result, we read a large variety of literature, did science experiments, memorized geography and math facts, visited museums, etc. But as we continued on (and continued receiving more beautiful children into our family) we realized we didn’t have the support we felt we needed to provide the classical education we desired for them.

Lack of support was not the only difficulty we faced: There was the problem of isolation, as well. Not long after beginning our homeschooling journey, we moved to Scipio, a small town 10 miles south of Auburn. We knew there wouldn’t be a large presence of homeschooling families, and although we faithfully drove our children to library programs and homeschool gym classes in Auburn, there were never any boys my son’s age in attendance. When he reached junior high, we knew he could no longer wait for peers, so we prayed for the money to send him to a Christian school.

God provided that money quickly. For the next four years, we transported our son (with the help of another family) to Cortland every day to attend Cortland Christian Academy. During sports and drama seasons we never saw him, and while he did make friends, he wasn’t able to spend time with them outside of school due to the distance. At the end of his junior year, we were all weary and ready to look for local options. We knew there were only two within bussing distance from our home: our local public school and Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate.

Our first meeting at Tyburn Academy put us at ease, immediately. We were impressed by the warmth and concern of the administration, and how sincerely they welcomed us. Additionally, we were pleased with the professional atmosphere of the school and the range of academic options. We began that school year — our son’s senior year — with the hope that we would have more time together as a family, and that our son would have an opportunity to be part of a new and vibrant community.

Thankfully, our hope was not disappointed. We soon noticed that our son was enjoying himself at school. He was being challenged in philosophy, ethics and theology classes to really understand what he believed about God and the world. We were able to attend his soccer and basketball games as a family. Our son later remarked that he’d wished he’d had more time at Tyburn Academy; we have since enrolled two more children.

My husband and I are so grateful for Tyburn Academy. We have full confidence that our children will continue to be welcomed, cared for and challenged. Furthermore, the current administration is pursuing and incrementally implementing a classical model of education, the very education we so longed to provide to our children.

We know that every family’s decision about education is very personal. If in your prayers for your family you feel God nudging you to investigate Tyburn Academy, we hope you will.