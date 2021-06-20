Salt of the Earth: New Union Springs restaurant offers refined, locally sourced menu

Over the last 15 months, Boise and Gable have shaped their menu with takeout in mind as well. That, along with catering, has been the crux of their business during COVID-19. But as the pandemic recedes, they're eagerly returning to dining at Salt of the Earth. The space can seat 16 now, but it will soon expand into former neighbor Bee Happy Café. When that happens — sometime after the Fourth of July, Boise said — the restaurant will likewise expand its hours from its current Friday and Saturday evenings to more of the day Tuesdays through Saturdays.

If starting a business during a pandemic wasn't daunting enough, starting one in a small village like Union Springs might have outright scared most restaurateurs. Nor did Boise and Gable qualify for any state or federal COVID-19 relief, they said. Because theirs was a new business, with no 2019 figures and no payroll for their staff of about four, they had no basis to make any requests.

But in Union Springs, Boise said, he and Gable found all the support they needed for Salt of the Earth.

"This community was here for us, and still is," he said. "We took a chance on Union Springs, but it became the opposite. Union Springs, and Cayuga County, took a chance on us."

