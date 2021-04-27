Salvage: Buprenorphine is the 'don't give up on yourself' drug

That list summarizes my experience in treating clients with opioid use disorder. It is not an exhaustive list. Before I conclude this article, though, I feel inclined to share a story with you. I had a young man come into my office a couple of weeks ago. He had recently overdosed on heroin and had to be revived with Narcan (a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose). A few days after that, while sitting in the waiting room at our clinic, he noticed a pamphlet that talked about medications for opioid use disorder. He told me how he decided at that moment, after reading about those medications, that it was either going to be a medication to treat his opioid use disorder or he was going to die. He was started on buprenorphine shortly after that, and was amazed at how good he felt. He no longer had cravings to use heroin and he was now free from the cycle of addiction that almost killed him. He is a bright, energetic young man. He recently got a job. He is in recovery. As he sat there before me, I found myself thinking about the fact that had he not been started on buprenorphine, he would more than likely be dead before his time. Dead. Gone from this world. Someone with that much potential could be gone and their potential never realized. And that, that is what makes treating clients with opioid use disorder so rewarding. A life is saved, and it is a life so worth living.