Salvage: Combating the rise of ODs in Cayuga County during COVID-19

Overdoses are still increasing at an alarming rate

While overdoses of all substances have increased by 16% from 2019 to 2020, fatal overdoses more than doubled. In 2019, 25% of all overdoses involved opioids. In 2020, this rate has increased to 30%. In 2019, we saw an average of 15 reported overdoses per month. Since COVID-19, the average has increased to 18 per month. For January and February 2021, 51 overdoses have been reported, which translates into alarming 26 overdoses per month. Tragically, we have already lost five community members to overdoses this year. These are frightening numbers, indicating an upward trend that many communities around the country experience. More importantly, the numbers represent people who deserve our empathy and care and our best efforts as a community to make help available and easily accessible — without stigma, prejudice or undue barriers. Just imagine for a moment: What if it was your child? How many phone calls should it take to get care, and how quickly should it be available?