Salvage: Expanding public access to Narcan in Cayuga County

In addition to making Narcan available to the public by mailing it after a website request at cayugacounty.us/narcan , or by distributing it in hard-hit neighborhoods, we want to make it available to people who may not be reaching out by these means because of stigma, shame or fear. The HEALing team has used grant funding to purchase over 100 wall-mounted red metal boxes to place in public buildings, businesses and community organizations that are willing to participate in providing free and confidential Narcan access to their staff and clients. By normalizing access to this overdose reversal tool in public and business settings, we are hoping to reduce the stigma that is still associated with opioid use disorder and provide another access point for people to take home or carry Narcan. Concerns that the distribution of Narcan leads to riskier patterns of drug use have not been substantiated. Especially in light of the growing overdose numbers and more potent synthetic opioids flooding our community, life-saving measures are crucial and provide another opportunity to connect people to treatment and care.

Narcan boxes can be placed in strategic places such as hallways, near elevators, in restrooms, or near a defibrillator for easy access in case of an opioid overdose emergency, or take-home use. Participating organizations demonstrate to their staff and clients that they are not only aware of the most concerning overdose situation in our community, but that they are in tune with community struggles and public health needs, and willing to help. Imagine being an employee who has a family member or friend who is struggling, and they want to help them be safe. Being able to access a Narcan kit at their place of work, no questions asked, can be an empowering step and a welcome relief from constant worries. Or put yourselves in the shoes of a client who comes to an agency for services and has no means of getting Narcan for their family member, but then they see a red box in the restroom? The point is that we no longer have the luxury of assuming who may or may not be affected because, sadly, most of us are in one way or another.