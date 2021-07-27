Salvage: Expanding public access to Narcan in Cayuga County

Narcan is a life-saving nasal spray that can be administered by anyone when an opioid overdose is suspected. This medication does not induce a high, cannot be diverted or misused, and has no real side effects if used on someone who overdosed on something other than opioids. Every minute counts during an opioid overdose emergency, which makes carrying Narcan crucial, especially if you are worried about someone using opioids. Even if you don’t know anyone who uses drugs, you may encounter someone in distress in a parking lot, a park, or really any setting, which makes public access even more important and potentially lifesaving.
Over the past 14 months — during a global pandemic — the Cayuga County HEALing Communities team, with the help of volunteers and community partners, was able to train over 1,000 people throughout the county and provide free Narcan to them. This is a big milestone, and I would like to thank all the people involved in mailing Narcan kits, training people at pop-up events and the jail, hanging up Narcan boxes in their buildings, helping promote Narcan events and information, administering Narcan, referring people to our training website, and so much more. Every time you talk about Narcan to someone, it helps to destigmatize opioid use disorder and may create a ripple effect that ends up saving someone’s life. Not only have we distributed five times more Narcan than in 2019, but data also shows that it is getting into the right hands because overdose witnesses have saved 56 lives so far! And these are only the reported numbers.
In addition to making Narcan available to the public by mailing it after a website request at cayugacounty.us/narcan, or by distributing it in hard-hit neighborhoods, we want to make it available to people who may not be reaching out by these means because of stigma, shame or fear. The HEALing team has used grant funding to purchase over 100 wall-mounted red metal boxes to place in public buildings, businesses and community organizations that are willing to participate in providing free and confidential Narcan access to their staff and clients. By normalizing access to this overdose reversal tool in public and business settings, we are hoping to reduce the stigma that is still associated with opioid use disorder and provide another access point for people to take home or carry Narcan. Concerns that the distribution of Narcan leads to riskier patterns of drug use have not been substantiated. Especially in light of the growing overdose numbers and more potent synthetic opioids flooding our community, life-saving measures are crucial and provide another opportunity to connect people to treatment and care.
Narcan boxes can be placed in strategic places such as hallways, near elevators, in restrooms, or near a defibrillator for easy access in case of an opioid overdose emergency, or take-home use. Participating organizations demonstrate to their staff and clients that they are not only aware of the most concerning overdose situation in our community, but that they are in tune with community struggles and public health needs, and willing to help. Imagine being an employee who has a family member or friend who is struggling, and they want to help them be safe. Being able to access a Narcan kit at their place of work, no questions asked, can be an empowering step and a welcome relief from constant worries. Or put yourselves in the shoes of a client who comes to an agency for services and has no means of getting Narcan for their family member, but then they see a red box in the restroom? The point is that we no longer have the luxury of assuming who may or may not be affected because, sadly, most of us are in one way or another.
The HEALing team started its outreach initiative in May, and I want to thank our dozen community partners who have already placed over 50 Narcan boxes in their organizations. The red box contains a Narcan kit, community resources and instructions on how to request a Narcan refill, provided by the Cayuga County Community Mental Health Center, one of our opioid overdose prevention programs in the county. We welcome a conversation with any entity that is interested in placing Narcan and/or training their employees. Please reach out. It could save someone’s life!
Monika Salvage works for the Cayuga County Mental Health Department as the project director for the HEALing Communities Study, a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths through the implementation of evidence-based practices. If you are interested in learning more or getting involved, please call (315) 253-1522 or email msalvage@cayugacounty.us.