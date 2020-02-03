Salvage: Healing Cayuga County, one person at a time

People die from opioid poisoning. In fact, over 130 people die from it in this country every day. The sad reality is that overdose is now the leading cause of death for Americans under 50 and it has surpassed peak numbers of car crash, HIV and gun deaths per year. However, these are just numbers and statistics until it hits home, until it affects someone we know, until we have to bury someone we love.

The good news amid this tragedy is that addiction is treatable; people can recover from opioid use disorder. But we have to realize that just like with any other chronic disease, it is a long-term illness with no definite cure that requires ongoing medical care. There are no quick fixes, no shortcuts. But if we treat opioid use disorder the way we treat other diseases — with compassion and continuous care — we might just turn the tide. Let me tell you about a new countywide initiative, the HEALing Communities Study, that is looking to destigmatize and help people who suffer from opioid use disorder.

What is the HEALing Communities Study? HEAL stands for Helping to End Addiction Long-term. It is a multi-year, multi-state research study funded by the National Institute of Health through the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

What is the goal? The primary goal is to reduce opioid overdose deaths by 40%.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}