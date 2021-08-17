Salvage: HEALing Communities program steered by dedicated board

Some people join a local board because they believe in its cause and they want to help further its mission. Most of the time board members function as a governing entity but they are not intricately involved in daily operations. The local stakeholders who serve on the Cayuga County HEALing Communities steering committee not only decide on strategies to combat opioid overdose deaths, many of them are also the boots on the ground who implement these interventions with their staff and local partners. They see individuals and their families who are affected by opioid use disorder almost daily, and they are committed to breaking the cycle of addiction, pain and suffering in our community.