Salvage: Misconceptions about addiction

Our brains are wired to seek rewards. The reward pathway in the brain is controlled by the chemical messenger dopamine. It tells the brain to pay attention to what just happened, and that it’s worth getting more of. Dopamine is released by endorphins, or when we encounter anything pleasurable or exciting. Drugs are among the most powerful experiences a brain can have and can push dopamine levels 10 times higher than normal. Extended drug use alters the connections between brain cells, creating memories of euphoria and triggering fierce cravings. The same can happen with gambling or eating; it can become addictive and difficult to self-regulate the desire. Drugs overwhelm the brain with dopamine, which makes the body decrease its production to the point where it can’t even produce enough dopamine to get you out of bed. Scans of brains exposed to drugs shower fewer dopamine receptors, which means the brain is starving for dopamine, our motivational drive. If we tell someone who is struggling with drugs to just get motivated to stop, we are essentially telling them to magically produce more dopamine. The good news is that scans also show that dopamine receptors reduced by addictive drugs can come back with recovery. In essence, people struggling with addiction are not weak, they are ill.