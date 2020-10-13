Salvage: Overdose witnesses are saving lives with Narcan in Cayuga County

The HEALing team analyzed law enforcement data to determine overdose hot spots in Auburn and the rest of the county. This data informed our in-person outreach in specific neighborhoods that have experienced high volumes of overdoses in the past. We mobilized volunteers and organized four of these pop-up Narcan distribution events in Auburn before the Fourth of July weekend and one event before the Labor Day weekend in Moravia. Thankfully, we did not see a spike in overdose deaths during these holiday weekends.

Through this multi-pronged outreach, training and distribution approach, we trained 450 people in four months and provided them with free Narcan. Over 40% of participants have witnessed an overdose in the past, and more than a third stated that they are concerned about someone else overdosing. This tells us that Narcan is getting into the right hands, and has real potential to save someone’s life. This is also underscored by actual data reported to the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program that shows virtually no bystander Narcan administration in our county in the months before our initiative, but since May, out of 33 Narcan administrations, 18 have been attributed to people other than law enforcement or first responders. That means that more people now carry and administer Narcan if they witness an opioid overdose emergency and thereby save lives. We also believe that overdose witnesses administering Narcan have helped prevent a spike in opioid overdose deaths after the increase we saw in April.