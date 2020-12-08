Salvage: Understanding relapse as part of addiction recovery

If you had told me 15 years ago that I would grow up to be an IV-using, heroin-addicted shell of a person, I would have never believed you. I grew up in a devoutly religious family. We were homeschooled, raised with morals, values and manners. We were shielded from the darkness of the world outside. As the middle child of eight children, it was quite often that I was able to slide under the radar, the attention never being on me (which always served me quite well).
I obviously never intended to grow up and become a drug addict, but life had other plans. The very first drug I tried at 15 years old was an opiate, and to this day I can still vividly remember how it made me feel. I felt like I had never felt before. An escape from an uncertain, cruel, cold world. After that experience, I dabbled with other substances, as most teenagers do. But eventually, it all came back to opiates. To the feeling of escaping, completely.
At 17, a senior in high school, I moved out and moved into my first apartment with my boyfriend at the time. It was freedom like I had never experienced in my life. It was then that experimenting with heavier drugs started. I graduated high school, barely. From there, things progressed. I was still capable of showing up to work and taking care of the things I needed to. But by 19, I was a full-blown heroin addict, still capable of showing up to work and doing my job. But eventually, you could see the color in my skin slip away. My cheeks hollow and my eyes empty, dead. It continued, progressively getting worse.
At 23, I went into rehab for the first time at the urging of my family. I went through detox, inpatient and outpatient. I moved into my very first apartment by myself and I was thriving for a short while, until I made the decision that I wanted to not feel anymore — I wanted to escape again. Life had become overwhelming and sad. I wanted to feel something and nothing at the same time, and I found that once again in heroin.
At 25, I went back into rehab for the second time, again at the urging of my family. I went back to the same rehab and went through the same process. Detox, inpatient and outpatient. I moved into another apartment, got a job, and was thriving, for a short while. I had about a year sober when I was sexually assaulted, and the spiral began again.
At around 27, I decided to begin taking medications for opioid use disorder, but addiction is cunning, baffling and powerful. I could not stop using. I eventually got to the point where I did not want to live life like this anymore. I wanted more. With the help and persuasion of my mother and sister, I went back into rehab. I continued taking MOUDs, and it was a tool that helped save my life.
Almost three hours from home, removed from my comfort zone, I once again thrived in structure. I decided while there that I did not want to go “home” because I knew what would happen. I decided to move even farther away and go to a halfway house in Auburn. This was probably one of the best decisions I have made thus far in my life. That decision has saved my life.
Coming to Auburn has opened my eyes to recovery and all the beautiful things that life has to offer while sober. It has shown me how powerful a community with shared experiences can be. That very community has had a huge part in my recovery and saving my life.
I have just over three years clean and sober, and I am grateful today. I have a life beyond my wildest dreams. I have things I could never have imagined having. I have an understanding and supportive family. I have friends that keep me humble and grounded. They continuously show me what unconditional love is. I am rich beyond all material things.
To the person reading this who may still be in active use: It is possible. A life beyond your wildest dreams is possible. If I can go from sitting on a bucket in an abandoned building in the Bronx shooting heroin to becoming a decent human being with the morals and values that my parents instilled in me, so can you.
Hannah Maccallion lives in Auburn and provides support to the HEALing Communities Study to create awareness for medications for opioid use disorder as a path to recovery. The HEALing Communities Study is a multi-year, multi-state research study to reduce opioid overdose deaths through the implementation of evidence-based practices. If you are interested in learning more or getting involved, call (315) 253-1522 or email msalvage@cayugacounty.us.
