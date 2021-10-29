Salvation Army in Auburn reopens, will accept Christmas applications

The Salvation Army in Auburn has reopened and will begin taking applications for Christmas assistance on Monday.

People are invited to apply in person from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 5, at the building, 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

Applicants must provide photo ID and proof of all income, all expenses and household members. Assistance includes food, toys and clothing.

The building recently closed temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak there. After the building was disinfected, it began a soft, controlled reopening Thursday for pantry appointments and its afternoon soup kitchen.

For more information, call (315) 253-0319 or email auburnsalarmy@gmail.com.

