COMMUNITY

Salvation Army in Auburn reopens, will accept Christmas applications

  • Updated
2020 Photos Of The Year 51.JPG (copy)

Mary Clifford delivers takeout lunches to those in need at the Salvation Army in Auburn in March 2020. The Salvation Army had to close its soup kitchen to sit-down dining due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Salvation Army in Auburn has reopened and will begin taking applications for Christmas assistance on Monday.

People are invited to apply in person from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Nov. 5, at the building, 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn.

Applicants must provide photo ID and proof of all income, all expenses and household members. Assistance includes food, toys and clothing.

The building recently closed temporarily due to a COVID-19 outbreak there. After the building was disinfected, it began a soft, controlled reopening Thursday for pantry appointments and its afternoon soup kitchen.

For more information, call (315) 253-0319 or email auburnsalarmy@gmail.com.

