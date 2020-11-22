Salvation Army reaching out to community for Christmas

The Auburn Salvation Army is looking for volunteer assistance and reminding the community of its Christmas services this holiday season.
Volunteer bell ringers are wanted for the Red Kettle Campaign, which generates much of the Salvation Army's operating revenue. To sign up, call (315) 253-0319.
The Salvation Army has also teamed with Walmart to make it easy to donate to families in need through the Angel Tree program. Families in need register their children as angels, and donations to the program help make their Christmases special. For more information, visit walmartangeltree.org. Dickman Farms in Owasco also has a tree with angel tags so donors can choose the children they'd like to help. And dropping off unwrapped new or gently used toys at the Salvation Army, 18 E. Genesee St., Auburn, is also welcome.
Last, Christmas gift basket registration at the Auburn Salvation Army is underway for the season. If you qualify, call (315) 253-0319 to register.
