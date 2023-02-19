David Wilcox I edit The Citizen's features section, Lake Life, and weekly entertainment guide, Go. I've also been writing for The Citizen and auburnpub.com since 2006, covering arts and culture, business, food and drink, and more. Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Two Auburnians will be receive special recognition for many years of service at this year's Syracuse Area Music Awards in March.

Kevin Dorsey, a music teacher in the Syracuse City School District, will be inducted into the SAMMYS Hall of Fame on March 3. The next night, Jane Stebbins-Skowron of the Music United Foundation will be given the Community Spirit Award. For not one, but two Auburnians to be honored by the Syracuse awards is "shocking," Stebbins-Skowron told The Citizen.

"They say 'area,' but you're never sure whether they're paying attention to what people are doing outside Syracuse," she said.

It's additionally rare, Dorsey said, for the Music Educator inductee into the Hall of Fame to be an elementary school teacher. He's the first, he told The Citizen, and the first Syracuse district inductee.

"I was taken aback," he said. "I feel very honored to be the first one."

An Auburn native and recording artist, Dorsey has taught at Seymour Dual Language Academy for 25 years. Along with music classes for children in kindergarten through fifth grade, he's led a guitar ensemble, ukulele club and other after-school activities. Those haven't returned since COVID-19, but he continues to see every student in the school for 40 minutes of class a week.

If Dorsey has a philosophy on teaching music, it's meeting his students where they're most comfortable. One way he does that is building his own instruments, such as a one-string guitar inspired by the diddley bow. Commonly made with a couple of nails and a 2-by-4, the crude instrument was the first step in the musical journey of legendary blues guitarists like Elmore James and Albert King.

Dorsey's version of the diddley bow is less crude, but no less helpful in a classroom setting. The instrument has made it easier for his students to learn music, setting the stage for more advanced study.

Auburn names among nominees for Syracuse Area Music Awards Several musicians from Auburn and ones who regularly perform in the area were nominated for Syracuse Area Music Awards this week, and one Aubu…

"If you've ever tried to learn guitar, you can't pick it up once a week and be proficient at it," he said. "They'd do great on the first string, but not when they'd switch to the second."

Dorsey also uses video extensively, since even before the pandemic, to reach students growing up on YouTube and TikTok. He's researched songs to teach based on their background, which at Seymour is heavily Puerto Rican, a style not readily available in music textbooks. Smartboards have helped Dorsey teach more efficiently by eliminating downtime, and electric drums have made his classroom quieter so students can work on different instruments without drowning each other out. When he started teaching, he said, they had to practice the same instrument at the same time for that reason.

Some of the 3,000 students Dorsey has taught have gone on to become musicians. But that's not his goal, he said. Rather, he just wants to help them become "the best people they can be."

"When they leave, are their hearts and minds open to being successful and to keep working?" he said. "It's about us as a staff, really coming together and giving them the tools to be successful."

That's part of the mission of the Music United Foundation as well.

Founded by Stebbins-Skowron and six other women 12 years ago, the Auburn-based foundation was formed to organize benefits for local musicians in need because they, she said, are often the first to volunteer at benefits for others. In her own 32-year career, which includes operating Goodtime Charlie's Mobile Entertainment DJ service, she's worked more than 250 benefits.

A few years ago, the foundation's mission expanded to fund music lessons and instruments for local children. The first was Amar Cooney, a Genesee Elementary student who's becoming "a phenomenal drummer" under the tutelage of Randy Mucedola, Stebbins-Skowron said. The foundation recently began helping a second, homeschooled student, purchasing him a $350 composing program.

With expenses like that, and the $80 to $100 a month that private music lessons cost, Stebbins-Skowron hopes the Community Spirit Award leads to more donations to its mission. She believes the recognition belongs to her board as well, and thanked members Suzanne Adams Detomaso, Penny Chick, Lisa Anderson Keefe, Apryl Seamans, Dave Colella and Rene Vallencort Stevens.

Along with organizing benefits again after pausing for COVID-19, the board next hopes to create a drummer scholarship. Auburn has a rich legacy of drummers, Stebbins-Skowron said, one that includes Mucedola and Mike Donahue, the SAMMYS board member and Auburnian who told her she was winning the award. She hopes that legacy one day includes young Amar as well.

"We're doing the best we can, and definitely moving along slowly but surely," she said. "We've all grown together and done the right things."