Sarnicola: Auburn artist adapts to coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many artists show an aptitude, or at least an appreciation, for art early in their lives, and that was true for Sally Stormon.

“I remember drawing in grade school,” she said, “and I loved to draw horses. I actually wanted to own a horse as well.” She was scheduled to have a showing of some of her watercolor paintings at the Seward House Museum as one of its featured artists of the month, but that has been postponed due to the coronavirus precautions.

“I have been collecting what I consider the best of my new paintings, and I have enough to fill the display space of the Seward House. That has taken a lot of planning," she said.

Stormon is responsible for transporting her work to and from the places where she shows it, so she bought a car that would have enough room to carry her artwork and also her camping equipment, another of her interests.

Stormon has had her work featured in art shows throughout the Northeast, from the National Exhibition of American Watercolors in the Adirondack Region to the Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts in Gloversville to the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn. In 2018, she created paintings to go with the poetry of Patricia Roth Schwartz that were displayed at Gallery 607 in the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society.