Sarnicola: Auburn artist adapts to coronavirus

Many artists show an aptitude, or at least an appreciation, for art early in their lives, and that was true for Sally Stormon.
“I remember drawing in grade school,” she said, “and I loved to draw horses. I actually wanted to own a horse as well.” She was scheduled to have a showing of some of her watercolor paintings at the Seward House Museum as one of its featured artists of the month, but that has been postponed due to the coronavirus precautions.
“I have been collecting what I consider the best of my new paintings, and I have enough to fill the display space of the Seward House. That has taken a lot of planning," she said.
Stormon is responsible for transporting her work to and from the places where she shows it, so she bought a car that would have enough room to carry her artwork and also her camping equipment, another of her interests.
Stormon has had her work featured in art shows throughout the Northeast, from the National Exhibition of American Watercolors in the Adirondack Region to the Paul Nigra Center for Creative Arts in Gloversville to the Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn. In 2018, she created paintings to go with the poetry of Patricia Roth Schwartz that were displayed at Gallery 607 in the Auburn Unitarian Universalist Society.
Talking about her training as an artist, Stormon said, “I took a lot of art classes in high school and college. I thought I might become an art teacher. I earned a degree in art education, but I discovered teaching was not a good fit for me. I found a different career path, but I always painted when I had the time and energy.”
In the artist statement page of her website, sallystormon.com, she has posted, “We live in a time of increasing fear and anxiety. We are worried about climate change, about the state of the economy. We worry that our country is headed in the wrong direction. ... In these times, art can work to heal and comfort.”
When Stormon was the primary caregiver for her mother, who was dealing with several serious health challenges, she said that forced her to take time for some self-reflection. “I started looking at my own life, and I wanted to make the most of it. That was when I realized I wanted to make art the primary focus of my life, even if I could not make a living at it.”
Stormon went from art education to working in the mental health field. She is currently working part-time, which allows her the freedom to work on her art as well.
“I have worked with oils, acrylics and pastels, but watercolor is my favorite medium, and that is what I concentrate on. My original goal was to have my paintings entered in juried shows, but now most of the galleries are closed, so I have to think about how to show my work online. I express myself through painting, but showing online is the future. We, I, will have to adapt until there is a cure for the virus.”
Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and a member of the Finger Lakes Art Council board of directors.
