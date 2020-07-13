Sarnicola: Auburn artist finds rewards in creating, teaching

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As an artist, Amanda Tallcot’s mantra is “I love to create, I must create!” She has a background in studio art, visual arts, art therapy and education, supplemented by experience in social work, marketing and sales. I asked her how working as an art therapist has influenced her art.

“I approach my artworks with intention. Usually I have thought out my subject matter, and typically I make sketches and look at inspirational images before getting started. Working in expressive arts has opened my mindset about what art can be. It is a form or play therapy, meditation and transformative experience.”

After clarifying to me that she was not technically an art therapist in her position at Mozaic (formerly Arc of Seneca Cayuga), she told me, “I worked with adults who are developmentally disabled and, in some cases, nonverbal. Creating art was one of the few forms that some people are able to share themselves. As the theater and creative arts instructor at Spotlight Studio (in the old Nolan’s building) I curated 10 annual art exhibitions and several other sales and showings of the students’ work. Currently I am involved in producing works of art throughout the community.”