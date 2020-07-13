Sarnicola: Auburn artist finds rewards in creating, teaching

As an artist, Amanda Tallcot’s mantra is “I love to create, I must create!” She has a background in studio art, visual arts, art therapy and education, supplemented by experience in social work, marketing and sales. I asked her how working as an art therapist has influenced her art.
“I approach my artworks with intention. Usually I have thought out my subject matter, and typically I make sketches and look at inspirational images before getting started. Working in expressive arts has opened my mindset about what art can be. It is a form or play therapy, meditation and transformative experience.”
After clarifying to me that she was not technically an art therapist in her position at Mozaic (formerly Arc of Seneca Cayuga), she told me, “I worked with adults who are developmentally disabled and, in some cases, nonverbal. Creating art was one of the few forms that some people are able to share themselves. As the theater and creative arts instructor at Spotlight Studio (in the old Nolan’s building) I curated 10 annual art exhibitions and several other sales and showings of the students’ work. Currently I am involved in producing works of art throughout the community.”
Having competed her master’s degree in special education, Amanda has been a special education teacher for the Auburn Enlarged City School District since 2019. When I asked her about the challenges and rewards that are part of her work with children and adults with special needs, she said, “The rewards are countless! The sense of teamwork, community and camaraderie cannot be stated enough. I enjoy seeing other people surprise themselves working through a new situation and problem solving with creative solutions. There are only 'aha moments' in art, no oopses.”
As for her own art, Amanda uses gouache (pronounced “gwosh,” an opaque water-based paint) and traditional watercolors, because they tend to be more spontaneous that oil or acrylic paints, she said. “I also use alcohol inks,” she said. “Landscapes, pet portraits or bold abstract scenes really appeal to me, and card making has become a fun focus of mine in recent years. I also incorporate inspirational sayings into my artwork as well.”
In addition to the art shows she planned and supervised for Mozaic, she held an independent art show and sale at a First Firkin Friday at Good Shepherds Brewing Co. in Auburn. “This year I collaborated with my fiancé, Kevin Burke, on a mural at Moondog’s Lounge and an installation for the Auburn Schine Theater. We are hoping to plan a community art event in conjunction with Auburn Founder's Day in the future.” She has also set up as a vendor at a number of local events, selling her artwork.
When I asked Amanda about her long-term goals as an artist, she said, “To continue to pursue my heart’s desire. Creating pet portraits and custom commissions is great, but I hope to work larger, and in more public spaces. I love those private collectors who enjoy my personalized works of art made with meraki (from a Greek work meaning 'made with love, creativity and part of the maker’s soul'). I started @accreditedart in 2012 to share prints and art merchandise. My thoughts were to expand my art endeavors to youth groups or art parties in addition to creating custom commissions. I’m pleased to have made some murals and I plan to continue in that direction as well."
Amanda can be reached for questions, comments or commissions at accreditedart@gmail.com, and her artwork can be viewed on social media at @accreditedart on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or TikTok.
Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and a member of the Finger Lakes Art Council board of directors.
