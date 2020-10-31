Sarnicola: Auburn musician completes 'Manger' project

Local singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Bob Nodzo has produced “The Manger,” a Christmas musical project he originally wrote in the mid-1990s, with 13 new songs, recorded with area musicians at The Bunker, Dave Conway’s studio. Nodzo has been in bands singing and playing bass and guitar since he was a teenager, his most recent band being Faded Vinyl. He has also performed frequently as a solo performer, playing covers and original material.
Nodzo explained his enthusiasm for how he was able to make the new project come together after so many years: “Revisiting 'The Manger' was always in the back of my mind, but I wasn’t able to record it the way I wanted it to sound 20 years ago. The situation had changed, so I went headlong into it in 2017, and I finished it this past April.”
“The Manger” has its origin back when Nodzo was teaching Sunday school at Auburn United Methodist Church. The Sunday school superintendent asked each of the classes to contribute something for the annual Christmas pageant. She said the theme would be based on a poem called “A Manger Filled with Love.”
Anyone who knows Bob Nodzo knows his imagination only needs a spark to build a raging fire. He wrote a song with the same title as the poem, his class performed it, and he eventually expanded it to a full musical, which was performed at the church. I was fortunate enough to have been at one of those performances, and Finger Lakes Art Council board member Carol Colvin was a member of the original cast.
Remembering back, Nodzo said, “As I was writing the first script, I bought a book called ‘The Birth’ by Gene Edwards, and that gave me a lot of ideas. The musical went from one song to 13 songs to a full musical. The theme behind 'The Manger' is doubt. What is going to happen to Israel? When is the Messiah coming? And Mary wonders how she could raise the son of God. It has been a long time from that first song until now, but this is my ‘Sgt. Pepper.’”
The new version of “The Manger” contains 26 songs, all written by Nodzo, covering a wide selection of musical styles. Nodzo coproduced the work with Dave Conway, who served as project engineer. Nodzo plays most of the instruments with assistance from Jim Van Arsdale on guitar, Paul Liberatore on keyboards, Larry Lehner on saxophone and Conway on drums.
Fiona Chisholm sings the role of Mary, Luke Mock performs as Joseph, Nodzo as the angel Gabriel, Connie Patti as Mary's mother, Dave Conway as Mary's father, Bernie McNabb as the owner of the inn, and Thames Nolan as King Herod. Backing voices were provided by Sue Alexander, Chris and Michelle Chisholm, and Mary Nodzo.
"The Manger" can be heard on YouTube and is distributed through DistroKid to all of the major digital music outlet stores, such as Amazon Music, iTunes and Google Play.
Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and a member of the Finger Lakes Art Council board. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.
