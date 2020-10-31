Sarnicola: Auburn musician completes 'Manger' project

Local singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Bob Nodzo has produced “The Manger,” a Christmas musical project he originally wrote in the mid-1990s, with 13 new songs, recorded with area musicians at The Bunker, Dave Conway’s studio. Nodzo has been in bands singing and playing bass and guitar since he was a teenager, his most recent band being Faded Vinyl. He has also performed frequently as a solo performer, playing covers and original material.

Nodzo explained his enthusiasm for how he was able to make the new project come together after so many years: “Revisiting 'The Manger' was always in the back of my mind, but I wasn’t able to record it the way I wanted it to sound 20 years ago. The situation had changed, so I went headlong into it in 2017, and I finished it this past April.”

“The Manger” has its origin back when Nodzo was teaching Sunday school at Auburn United Methodist Church. The Sunday school superintendent asked each of the classes to contribute something for the annual Christmas pageant. She said the theme would be based on a poem called “A Manger Filled with Love.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}