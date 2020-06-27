Sarnicola: Auburn painter does school plays, historic murals

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday the 13th has a connotation of bad luck, but usually it is a day that just comes and goes like any other. For the students of Auburn Junior High School, it wasn’t their best day. After weeks of rehearsals, Friday, March 13, was the first and last performance of the school’s production of “Matilda: The Musical.” After that night, all schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

So what does any of this have to do with the Finger Lakes Art Council? Well, this month’s featured artist, Dawn Jordan, painted the backdrops for all the sets for the musical. “I work behind the scenes,” she said, “and I love it. After hearing the news of the cancellation, kids and their parents were crying.”

Jordan has worked on the sets of many productions for the school. “I paint over the five 16-foot-by-35-foot backdrops from previous shows. I have to work fast, because there is a lot of surface to paint. This school has the best stage and a beautiful auditorium.”

Jordan’s passion for theater is not limited to school stages. She is an experienced puppeteer and has made an assortment of marionettes.

“In 2017, I went to France for the international puppet festival in Charleville-Mezieres," she said. "Puppetry is a way I can put a story together with color and action in a small setting.”