The Auburn Players Community Theatre is happy to once again be performing on the stage in front of an audience. Elisa Carabajal Hunt, the director of “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” the group's next production, said, “We are coming back from COVID-19, which devastated the theater community across the country. We were able to perform a socially distanced outdoor production of 'Antigone.'”

“Love, Loss and What I Wore,” by Nora and Delia Ephron, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, at Auburn Public Theater. Tickets are $15 for general admission, and $10 for seniors and students.

Hunt said, “We chose this play because it gives female actresses a chance to show their chops. Seven women will play a total of 34 parts. They get to be funny and serious in the same show.”

Hunt is a member of the theater group's board, and she has been active with the organization onstage and backstage since she was a teenager.

Based on a 1995 book by Ileen Beckerman, the play is performed as a series of monologues that use clothing and accessories and the memories they trigger to tell stories of marriage, motherhood, growing up, traumatic experiences, illness and loss. Hunt said, “The show is not about fashion, it's about clothes and what they really are to us.”

The play was the second-longest running show at the Westside Theatre in New York City in 2009, and in 2010 it won the Drama Desk Award for Unique Theater Experience and the Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite New Off-Broadway Play.

Community theaters produce the majority of plays and musicals across the country, having started as what was called the “little theater” movement in the early 1900s. The Auburn Players Community Theatre was established in 1961 by a small group of amateur performers. Since then, the players have presented more than 200 shows.

The cast of “Love, Loss and What I Wore” consists of Vera Carabajal, Michelle Chisholm, Jennifer Hallam Derbyshire, Lindsay Day, Tammy Sayre, Ciara Hirsch and Maria Coleman. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit auburnplayers.org.

Over in Seneca County, the Seneca Community Players will be performing the comedy “Rumors” by Neil Simon at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, April 21, 22, 28 and 29, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Lafayette Theater, 202 W. Main St., Waterloo (the former Main Street Elementary School building). Tickets are $15. This play contains adult language and situations. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit senecacommunityplayers.org.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, the Finger Lakes Art Council will present the Summer Festival of the Arts at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. There will be vendors, live music, art workshops, raffles and food. Admission will be free. This event is part of the Auburn Founder’s Day celebration. Spots for vendors are still available. Visit our Facebook page @fingerlakesartcouncil for details.