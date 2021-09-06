Sarnicola: Auburn quilter's business spreads to new storefront

After 17 years working out of a workshop behind her home, Stephanie McCall is opening Quilts by Commission at 51 Genesee St., in the former Nolan’s Shoes building.

“I started small and worked with my family and the community. That’s how my business grew," she said. "I could not have gotten this far without the support of my husband, Douglas.”

Although she has enough orders for custom quilts to keep her busy until April 2022, Stephanie has plans to keep expanding her business. She is working with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency and the city of Auburn to secure funding for a new long-arm quilting machine, and she may be able to hire an employee in the fall. Stephanie was also given a grant as part of WCNY’s Give Back Impact program. Overall, she was able to grow her business 220% during the COVID-19 pandemic.