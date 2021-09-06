Sarnicola: Auburn quilter's business spreads to new storefront

After 17 years working out of a workshop behind her home, Stephanie McCall is opening Quilts by Commission at 51 Genesee St., in the former Nolan’s Shoes building.
“I started small and worked with my family and the community. That’s how my business grew," she said. "I could not have gotten this far without the support of my husband, Douglas.”
Although she has enough orders for custom quilts to keep her busy until April 2022, Stephanie has plans to keep expanding her business. She is working with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency and the city of Auburn to secure funding for a new long-arm quilting machine, and she may be able to hire an employee in the fall. Stephanie was also given a grant as part of WCNY’s Give Back Impact program. Overall, she was able to grow her business 220% during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There is a demand for organic, environmentally friendly created materials and dyes,” Stephanie told me. “My idea is to provide fabrics that aren’t typically available locally. I want to be a nice, little boutique with a hometown presence.” To emphasize that point, Stephanie showed me some kimonos that had recently arrived from Japan, and she plans to use the exquisite, colorful materials in future quilts. I can assure quilters they will not find this quality of material at any of the big box stores. She also told me she will be partnering with local artisans to provide botanically dyed fabrics.
“I am going to add a gallery in the front of the shop, and I may be taking commission quilts from advanced and professional quilters," she said. "I am also going to make a work space available to quilters to work on quilts for charity. My chosen charity is Habitat for Humanity. I made a twin-sized quilt for them myself last year.”
When I asked her about the custom quilt process, Stephanie explained, “Every project starts as a blank space. I talk with the clients about a theme or design, size, colors and fabrics. Many of the quilts are gifts or are memory quilts. I have made quilts from pieces of fabrics from a person’s wardrobe, as well as other non-traditional fabrics.”
Stephanie is rated a master quilter by the American Quilter’s Society, and she intends to offer classes on quilting as well as lectures on how to preserve or restore vintage quilts.
Quilts by Commission host its grand opening at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. The shop will also be open for viewing Saturday, Sept. 11, the day of CNY TomatoFest.
For anyone wishing to speak with Stephanie about a quilt project, appointments are appreciated. See samples of her work or contact her through her website, quiltsbycommission.com, or by calling (315) 313-0755.
The Finger Lakes Art Council is also pleased to promote the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District's Street Light Historic & Cultural Site Signage project, which is part of the BID’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative public art award. These double-sided street light panels are meant to encourage people to visit our historic and cultural sites. Signs will be installed late fall 2021 or early spring 2022.
Artists and their site designs include: Tom Hussey: Auburn Public Theater, Cayuga Museum of History & Art and the Seward House; Dawn Jordan: Harriet Tubman Home and Willard Memorial Chapel; Candy Lucas: Fort Hill Cemetery and the Schweinfurth Art Center; Sally Stormon: Emerson Park and the Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum; and Sandy Shutter: Case Research Lab and The Rev Theatre Company, plus project manager Jesse Kline and graphic designers Laura Coburn of Coburn Design and Tom Hitchcock of Farmboy Graphics.
Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and the president of the Finger Lakes Art Council and can be reached at artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com or (315) 224-5071. For more information, visit facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil.