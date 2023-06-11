June 19, 1865, was the day that more than 200,000 slaves in Texas found out that the Civil War had ended, and that they were free. One problem with this date is that the war had actually ended more than a year earlier. This date is now celebrated as “Juneteenth,” and was designated a New York State holiday in 2021.

Major General Gordon Granger, who led a company of Union soldiers into Galveston, Texas, delivered to the people of Texas what is called “General Order #3,” which reads in part, “The people are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property.”

This declaration did not immediately mean freedom for some of the enslaved people. Some slave owners did not honor the general order, while others did not tell their slaves about their freedom. This struggle for equality and personal freedom continues into the present.

As a musician, I cannot imagine what music would be like without the influence of the African American community: gospel, jazz, blues, rap, hip-hop. Stage and screen gave us James Earl Jones, Morgan Freeman, Audra McDonald and Diahann Carroll, plus the great writers that include Langston Hughes and Alice Walker.

Locally there are many activities where we can commemorate Juneteenth as a community. Auburn Public Theater presents comedian Donnell Rawlings at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, and singer-songwriter Ashley “Slim” Stevenson on at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 17.

On Thursday, June 15, the Seward House Museum will be hosting a Q&A with author and activist Angela Davis in the auditorium of Auburn Junior High School. On Saturday, June 17, the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District will host the Juneteenth parade to the Booker T. Washington Community Center, followed by a celebration of Black history and culture from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Sunday, June 18, Willard Memorial Chapel will present a free concert of music written by Black men and women during the Civil Rights Movement. Organist Susan May will perform the music at this event running from 1 to 4 p.m. It also will include tours of the chapel and Harriet Tubman lantern making activities.

At 1 p.m. Monday, June 19, Dr. Judith Wellman will speak about her book, “Uncovering the Freedom Trail in Auburn and Cayuga County,” and historian Mike Long will talk about the new Underground Railroad driving tour app in Bradley Memorial Chapel at Fort Hill Cemetery. Hobie Romig will lead a Black history-focused walking tour after the presentations.

On Thursday, June 29, the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park's Harriet Tubman Home site, 180 South St., will host a free performance of a quintet from the Albany Symphony celebrating Black historic and cultural sites in New York State from 4 to 7 p.m.

Throughout the month of June, Seymour Public Library will present a series of discussions on Black history and culture. The first, held last week, focused on photographer and writer Gordon Parks. An event Thursday, June 22, will be about jazz musician Mary Lou Williams. It starts at 6:30 p.m., and will be facilitated by William E. Berry Jr. The Juneteenth after-hours film series will feature documentaries on Angela Davis on June 13, Aretha Franklin on June 20, and Toni Morrison on June 27. The films start at 7 p.m..

For more details, check the calendar of events in the Citizen, or visit equalrightsheritage.com/Juneteenth or the websites of local museums and performance venues.

Grant to boost festival

We are very excited to announce we were the recipients of a grant from the New York State Council of the Arts regranted through the Auburn Public Theater! This money will allow us to make the 2023 Summer Festival of the Arts the best yet on Saturday, August 12, 2023, 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson Street, Auburn, NY. There will be vendors, live music, art workshops, raffles, and food. Free admission. This event is part of the Auburn Founder’s Day celebration. Spots for vendors are still available. Visit our Facebook page for details or email a request for an application to artcouncilfingerlakes@gmail.com.

This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State legislature and administered by Auburn Public Theater.