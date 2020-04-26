Sarnicola: Shutter and Finger Lakes Art Council advance creative cause

“I’ve been interested in art from the time I was able to color as a young girl,” said Sandy Shutter, remembering her first box of 64 crayons with the built-in sharpener. Shutter is a local artist and the current co-president of the Finger Lakes Art Council. “I like working with acrylic paints and with textiles. I’m painting with oil now, and I would like to get better at that.”
There are significant differences between oil and acrylic paints. Acrylics work well on many surfaces, but dry very quickly, so the artist also must work quickly. Oil paint dries very slowly, giving the artist more time to work, but it must be applied to a primed surface due to its corrosive nature. And there are differences in how the two paints look when they are dried.
Shutter has developed as an artist from her early coloring days, and her work has not gone unnoticed by the wider art community. She said, “My first exhibit was a national show at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls. I heard they were looking for an artist to feature, so I submitted samples of my work and was selected.”
She also has a mural on display at that same museum that was inspired by a sketch of the signers of the Declaration of Sentiments. This historic document was signed at the Seneca Falls Convention, the first women’s rights conventions, in July 1848. Signers included Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.
Talking about the painting, Shutter said, “The mural faces Wesleyan Methodist Chapel, the site where the convention was held. I used gold and purple because they are the colors of the women’s rights movement.” As an advocate for women’s rights being human rights, she makes women’s rights-themed jewelry and wearable art, and she has taught workshops in jewelry making.
Related to her jewelry-making is her line of crystal grids, artistically fashioned using very small, colorful crystal fragments meticulously mounted onto grids of assorted designs, many of which may be worn as necklaces. “I started working with crystals because they make me happy to work with them. I can center energy into something that is both beautiful and useful, and which other people can also relate to. Different patterns and crystals manifest different feelings and emotions.”
Shutter has also been commissioned for a special project at Willard Memorial Chapel. The roof of the chapel is slate, and as the building has aged, pieces of the slate have fallen off. The staff has been collecting them for years, and Shutter has been charged with replicating the many mosaics and stained-glass windows on the slates.
Shutter described her involvement as a founding member of FLAC in 2013: “A few other local artists and I believed a comprehensive art council would be a good resource for artists in the community. Since then the dedication of the board members and volunteers has kept it going successfully.”
According to the FLAC Facebook page, the mission of the organization is “to create an environment that supports, fosters, provides and promotes inclusive arts programming open to all residents, artists and visitors throughout the Finger Lakes Region.”
FLAC has sponsored local art events such as Art in the Park, and has held several art festivals at the Presbyterian Event and Retreat Center at the Case Mansion on South Street. FLAC is now partnering with the Downtown Auburn Business Improvement District, the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and the city of Auburn on events that offer local artists opportunities to create, show and sell their work. We will advertise those opportunities as they are scheduled or planned.
For more information about Sandy Shutter and her artwork, visit sandrashutterfineartanddesign.com. For more information about FLAC and its events, please visit its Facebook page.
There are many local artists who deserve exposure, and the board members of the Finger Lakes Art Council are grateful to The Citizen for this new monthly platform to promote local art and artists.
Joe Sarnicola is a crafts artist and a member of the Finger Lakes Art Council board of directors.
