Sarnicola: Shutter and Finger Lakes Art Council advance creative cause

“I’ve been interested in art from the time I was able to color as a young girl,” said Sandy Shutter, remembering her first box of 64 crayons with the built-in sharpener. Shutter is a local artist and the current co-president of the Finger Lakes Art Council. “I like working with acrylic paints and with textiles. I’m painting with oil now, and I would like to get better at that.”

There are significant differences between oil and acrylic paints. Acrylics work well on many surfaces, but dry very quickly, so the artist also must work quickly. Oil paint dries very slowly, giving the artist more time to work, but it must be applied to a primed surface due to its corrosive nature. And there are differences in how the two paints look when they are dried.

Shutter has developed as an artist from her early coloring days, and her work has not gone unnoticed by the wider art community. She said, “My first exhibit was a national show at the Women’s Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls. I heard they were looking for an artist to feature, so I submitted samples of my work and was selected.”