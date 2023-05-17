On April 4, former Finger Lakes Art Council board member Sandy Shutter and I had the privilege to lead a crafts workshop at Mozaic’s Spotlight Studio (previously known as Arc of Seneca Cayuga) in the former Nolan’s Sporting Goods building. This is one component of a program for people with developmental disabilities, with a mission statement that gives their clients “the opportunity to perform, create and identify talents they did not know they had.”

We were invited by Tim Herron, a consultant who runs the music programs and works with director Michele Van Giesen in program development. Herron has a degree in music performance and has been with Mozaic since 2017.

When we arrived at Mozaic, we were greeted by Caitlin Pallischeck, the program supervisor. She introduced us to the group, and we started by opening the tote full of art supplies we had brought with us. The participants started collecting items they wanted to work with, supplementing them with materials Mozaic keeps in stock.

Wreaths, centerpieces, paintings and other creative projects began to take shape at the worktables. The enthusiasm of the clients was contagious. We helped them develop their ideas and they surprised us with their imagination and creativity.

The Spotlight Studio program is not limited to art, but also includes video gaming, karaoke, dance, performance showcases and songwriting. There is also Spotlight on the Town, where clients visit schools, local agencies and community events where they meet new people and learn valuable skills.

In 2020, the Spotlight Studio received the Community Spirit Award by the SAMMYs (Syracuse Area Music Awards) for its Christmas album, “A Holiday Spotlight,” which featured 15 members of the studio and was directed by Tim Herron.

Before we finished our crafts workshop, Caitlin said, “We want more people to come in and share what they do. We also like to go out into the community. We always emphasize how what we do here helps us to connect with the community.”

If you are interested in sharing your gifts with any of the Spotlight Studios programs, call (315) 567-0224 or visit mosaic.org.

We would like to congratulate Nash’s Framing & Art store, 12 State St. in Auburn, for celebrating Jay Pearson’s 50th year of ownership. People who like or share them on Facebook or Instagram will have their names entered into a drawing to possibly win a $50 gift certificate for the store. They specialize in framing, but they also sell art supplies and feature artwork by local artists on consignment. Stop in and see Jay and his wife, Kim “Blondie,” and their mascot, Winchester, their American water spaniel.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, the Finger Lakes Art Council will present the Summer Festival of the Arts at Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. There will be vendors, live music, art workshops, raffles and food. Admission will be free. This event is part of the Auburn Founder’s Day celebration. Spots for vendors are still available. Visit our Facebook page for details.