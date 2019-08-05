Shine the Light 2019, a fundraiser for the Sexual Assault Victims Advocacy Resource of Cayuga Counseling Services, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at William H. Seward Elementary School, 52 Metcalf Drive, Auburn.
The event will feature raffles with more than $3,400 in prizes, a bake sale, food and beverages, a bounce house, crafters, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office's Child Safe ID program and more.
The event is presented by Gracious Heart Designs to support SAVAR, the state Department of Health's certified rape crisis program in Cayuga County.
For more information, find the event on Facebook.