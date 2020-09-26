Sayles: A history of service and fellowship in Victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A couple of weeks ago, two high school students came to my door and wanted me to sign a petition for them requesting the high school initiate a course in teaching about our past history of culture, thought, politics and differences. As you would know, it was an opportunity for me to discuss history with these bright students, and I proceeded with a short “sermonette” for laying out possibilities. I would like to think I gave these two young women something to think about, and I’m glad they listened politely.

One thing I’ve learned in life is that there are always at least two sides, or viewpoints, to any story. I told them to talk to many people, especially their parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and others to gain as much insight to the question and understand all factors. They could also gain perspective from our town, county, state and national representatives. All of our municipal historians are apolitical in their jobs and are an especially great source of information to present the facts and let you decide.

I know that children today have a lot of history to learn, and much of it is glossed over. When I talk to my 14-year-old granddaughter about the “old days," which is the ‘60s for her, she always wants to know the “why” of what happened. I was pleasantly surprised to know of her interest in many things, not just dance and soccer.