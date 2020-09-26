Sayles: A history of service and fellowship in Victory

A couple of weeks ago, two high school students came to my door and wanted me to sign a petition for them requesting the high school initiate a course in teaching about our past history of culture, thought, politics and differences. As you would know, it was an opportunity for me to discuss history with these bright students, and I proceeded with a short “sermonette” for laying out possibilities. I would like to think I gave these two young women something to think about, and I’m glad they listened politely.
One thing I’ve learned in life is that there are always at least two sides, or viewpoints, to any story. I told them to talk to many people, especially their parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, and others to gain as much insight to the question and understand all factors. They could also gain perspective from our town, county, state and national representatives. All of our municipal historians are apolitical in their jobs and are an especially great source of information to present the facts and let you decide.
I know that children today have a lot of history to learn, and much of it is glossed over. When I talk to my 14-year-old granddaughter about the “old days," which is the ‘60s for her, she always wants to know the “why” of what happened. I was pleasantly surprised to know of her interest in many things, not just dance and soccer.
When I started writing for The Citizen 15 years ago, I examined the many books, diaries and family histories at the Victory Village History Center. I found a family reunion picture of generations of my ancestors in Wayne and Cayuga counties from the early 1920s showing love, happiness, hard workers, poor people, plain dress and perseverance. It was humbling when you think of the excess we think we need today. They had the necessities of life, and that was all that was important.
I grew up in the town of Victory and witnessed my family, neighbors and town folk worshiping and organizing dinners at the churches, watching the drama club perform plays in the Grange, putting on oyster dinners at election time in the old Victory Town Hall (old Baptist church), attending Christmas parties at the American Legion hall in Red Creek, cheering at ball games in Fair Haven, attending field days and picnics behind the Victory Federated Church, dancing at a lot of barn dances, and participating in activities at the Victory Fire Department.
The Knights of the Maccabees, who had meetings in the present history center, provided a charitable service to widows and orphans in the late 1800s and from World War I on, the town provided a position of overseer of the poor to help the needy. People knew everyone and donated to all who were in need in this small town. Many of the town forefathers provided service around the country and the world.
Silas Hamilton was a Revolutionary War doctor who came to Victory with a land grant for his services in that war. Many in Victory are his relatives, as he had two wives and 12 children. His grandson, Hamilton Wetherby, joined the Civil War in 1862 as a drummer boy at the age of 15. Many other Civil War veterans are listed on the D.H. Becker Post 251 Grand Army of the Republic Charter in Red Creek.
In 1935, Donald Isaac Coleman (my uncle) served at Howland Island, Port Byron, with the Civilian Conservation Corps under President Franklin D. Roosevelt working to build parks, nature centers and learning conservation practices.
Fay C. Smith, born and raised in Victory, found himself with the Army Corps of Engineers in Iran in 1944 building a hospital. He with other engineers built a filtration plant for water use from a river year-round, as there is no rain in Iran from April to October. A new electric plant at his base generated power with diesel engines made at the American Locomotive plant in Auburn.
The town of Victory always held a huge Labor Day celebration honoring its workers. On Labor Day, Sept. 4, 1945, a huge field day was held to raise money to help the people of the Philippine Islands recover from World War II. This event was held as a lasting memorial to Lt. Winfield Hall, a lifetime resident of Victory, who was killed at the age of 22 in an airplane crash in northern Africa, and honored on the Wall of Remembrance in Anzio, Italy. His name is also on the World War II monument dedicated May 4, 2004, in Auburn.
Recently, a group of local pilots, led by decorated Vietnam veteran Lauren Dates, of Victory, provided a special service for fellow veterans. They do special flyovers on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, Vietnam tribute ride day in July, and fellow veterans’ funerals. This is all donated at their own time and expense. At the dedication of the Cayuga County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Monument in Weedsport on Sept. 19, a contingent of seven planes flown by Lauren with fellow veterans and patriots performed several beautiful flyover formations during the service. The picture with this column is from the dedication service.
Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.
