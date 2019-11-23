Over 60 people attended Veterans Day services in the town of Victory. We held services this year in the nice, new addition on the north end of the firehouse. It was the 101st anniversary of the American Legion (Nov. 11, 1918) and the 100th anniversary of the American Legion Auxiliary (Nov. 10, 1919).
Some of the speakers for our Veterans Day program were Supervisor Michael Wiggins, the Rev. Greg Settle, William Bolling, Trevor Cady and Elliot Dudley. Thank you to Robin Bartholomew’s 4-H group for the very tasty refreshments. We thanked all the veterans attending, along with the firemen, first responders and fire police for their service to our town.
The American Legion Auxiliary has a motto, “service over self,” and the unit takes care of our veterans, servicemen and women, their families and our youth, and enhances our communities. They promote patriotism, encourage good citizenship in schools and support the principles and endeavors of the American Legion. Some of the many programs the ALA is involved in: It greets and thanks veterans and also organizes “care packages”; manages fundraisers for veterans; sells poppies before Memorial Day, makes patriotic neck pillows; offers scholarships to those related to a veteran or to a junior ALA member; provides care to homeless veterans; makes patriotic jewelry and pins; hosts veterans gift shops; serves monthly breakfasts; supports veteran groups; helps veterans cope with substance abuse; provides an emergency fund; offers Girls Nation programs; provides transitional living programs, offers adaptive sports and other programs to improve physical and emotional needs of severely injured veterans; and organizes Honor Flights for World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans. The Cato ALA offers many of these programs, and does other projects as well.
In 1947, national historian Dorothy Kellerman spoke about the ALA: “Every member who contributed to the aims, purposes and principles of the American Legion Auxiliary has had a part in making history. We share in the pride of our magnificent record of loyalty to God and country and unselfish service to humanity.”
Upon the ALA’s 50th anniversary year (1969) a gift was presented, along with the American Legion, to President Richard Nixon and the nation, of a permanent lighting system, including perpetual maintenance, for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery.
For the 75th anniversary year (1994), the groundbreaking was held (in 1995) for the Women in Military Service for America Memorial at Arlington. In attendance was President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton, plus 5,000 female military veterans.
The American Legion Auxiliary adopted the poppy as its official flower in 1921 and that same year, the American Legion changed its official flower from the poppy to the daisy, but changed it back to the poppy the next year.
The ALA has some awards outside of the American Legion family, those being the Public Spirit Award, Woman of the Year Award and the Golden Mike Award. The “Lone Ranger" radio program won a Golden Mike Award in 1953 in the category of most wholesome, entertaining and inspiring children’s radio program. The TV show “I Love Lucy” also won a Golden Mike in 1954 for best all-around family program of the year on television. Ann Landers, columnist, won the Public Spirit Award in 1995.
November is Military Family Month. We acknowledge our collective responsibility to honor and support the family members of military personnel and owe each day of security and freedom we enjoy to members of our armed forces, veterans, the fallen and their families. As we approach the season of gratitude and Thanksgiving, we might think of ways to thank the military families in our communities.