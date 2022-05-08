Sayles: Appreciating military service in Victory

May is National Military Appreciation month. Armed Forces Day is the third Saturday in May, which this year is May 21, and honors all people currently serving our nation. The creation of this day was announced by President Harry S. Truman and his secretary of defense, Louis Johnson on Aug. 31, 1949. It replaced Army, Navy and Air Force Day. The first Armed Forces Day was May 20, 1950, and President John F. Kennedy made it official in 1962. On May 17, 2017, President Donald Trump addressed this special day and its nearly 70 years of existence.

In 1775, the Continental Congress established the Continental Army, Continental Navy, and Continental Marines, which were all led and commanded by General George Washington. Washington and Dwight Eisenhower were the only five-star generals who became presidents. Theodore Roosevelt was the only president who received the Medal of Honor. Thirty U.S. Presidents served in the Army.

The Friday before Memorial Day is National Poppy Day. This year it is Friday, May 27. Please support the American Legion and its activities by donating what you can to the lady with the poppy bucket, an auxiliary member of the legion. In 1915, the poem “In Flanders Fields” was published. It was written by Canadian Col. John McCrae in World War I. The poem tells about poppies blooming on the battlefield turned burial grounds in France. The American Legion asked Congress to designate the Friday before Memorial Day as National Poppy Day in 2017, and the name National Poppy Day was successfully trademarked for the American Legion Auxiliary members to use publicly in 2018.

May is also Military Caregiver Month. Support the military caregivers who you know – give them much needed respite, go on a grocery run, drive their veteran to medical appointments, or meal prep, bring over a meal, etc. These are just a few ways you can support military caregivers.

On Monday, May 30, we will gather at 9:15 a.m. in the Victory Union Cemetery, Old State Road, Victory, to commemorate Memorial Day and pay our respects to the fallen, those who gave all and never made it out of the uniform. The special ceremony is open to the public. We remember those who gave their lives fighting for a better tomorrow that they would never see. The picture shows the Cato LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post 911 and Sons of the Legion who visit and hold wreath ceremonies in many cemeteries in northern Cayuga County starting at 6 a.m. on Memorial Day. We thank them for their service to our country and their faithful service to the fallen and to all veterans.

Yes, it’s a wonderful time to get together with family and friends and have a cookout, picnic, vacation, or see a military display, air show or parade. This year, when your kids are looking forward to a day off from school, you might remind them why we have Memorial Day and the sacrifice involved in protecting our country with dignity and honor. This sacrifice allows us to feel good about being an American every day.

Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.

