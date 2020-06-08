Sayles: Best wishes to the Red Creek Class of 2020

Make sense to you? Some of these assignments aren’t for the lighthearted!

My class of 1965 is celebrating our 55th year of graduation now. We graduated on the stage of the old high school, where the child care center is now. We danced during lunch hours on that stage, had Moving-Up Day student council speeches/rallies on that stage, were inducted into the National Honor Society on that stage, played a concert dedicated to President Kennedy in November 1963 on that stage, watched the odds-and-ends shows on that stage — and cherished every memory! We have been a close class and lifelong friends, having had a reunion every five years since we graduated. A few years ago, we decided to have a reunion every year as we have now lost 16 members out of 68 that graduated. The past few years our reunion has been at the time of 50th wedding anniversaries of classmates!