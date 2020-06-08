Sayles: Best wishes to the Red Creek Class of 2020

Congratulations to the 52 seniors who will be graduating from Red Creek Central School District later this month. The district includes the towns of Butler, Conquest, Sterling, Victory and Wolcott. The superintendent of Red Creek Central School District, Brian M. Corey, said that “the class of 2020 has experienced challenges unlike any other senior class has ever experienced.”
The banners and large signs at the school and around the district show the pictures of the 52 graduating seniors. Many of these seniors have also decorated their front doors at home, showing their high school achievements, school colors and favorite memorabilia. The large photo signs at their homes were personally delivered by Mr. Corey, Mr. Matthew S. VanOrman (acting principal for grades 6-12) and Mrs. Raina R. Hinman (assistant principal for grades 9-12).
During this critical time, since the middle of March, most other school districts have also put similar practices into effect. Red Creek has Wi-Fi available in its parking lot, technology assistance is available, students are studying and learning daily through the internet, there is food distribution available to students several days a week, yearbooks will be coming, universal prekindergarten registration is taking place, and group counseling support for family leaders is ongoing.
The subject curriculum is online or through special sites by the individual teachers. Here are just a few of the directives/assignments high school students were given just this month: “Begin electrostatics practice," "Complete Google document," "Email me a picture of your work," "Make a lip sync video," Use self-reflection and grading," "Go to Castle Learning and log in," "Google meeting, Memorial Day — get caught up if behind," "Complete the war in Vietnam packet," "Flipgrid is due," "Update stock market project," "Spend 10 minutes on sight singing," "Critical load project — hydroponics," "Analyze the cabinets in your home," "Partido de beisbol," "Finish Jesse Owens questions," "Read the Google slides on automated external defibrillator and answer questions," "See stream message for final exam format," "Solve linear systems using matrices," "Listen to another choir singing one of our songs on YouTube and evaluate," "Complete pages on India’s caste system," and "Google meeting — see classroom links 5-10 minutes before meetings."
Make sense to you? Some of these assignments aren’t for the lighthearted!
My class of 1965 is celebrating our 55th year of graduation now. We graduated on the stage of the old high school, where the child care center is now. We danced during lunch hours on that stage, had Moving-Up Day student council speeches/rallies on that stage, were inducted into the National Honor Society on that stage, played a concert dedicated to President Kennedy in November 1963 on that stage, watched the odds-and-ends shows on that stage — and cherished every memory! We have been a close class and lifelong friends, having had a reunion every five years since we graduated. A few years ago, we decided to have a reunion every year as we have now lost 16 members out of 68 that graduated. The past few years our reunion has been at the time of 50th wedding anniversaries of classmates!
In his book, “Make Your Bed,” Admiral William H. McRaven (retired/former U.S. Navy SEAL) tells of a commencement address he gave at the University of Texas in 2014. He said, “In essence if you want to change the world, start off with making your bed. If you make your bed every morning, you will have accomplished the first task of the day. It will give you a small sense of pride and it will encourage you to do another task and another and another. By the end of the day, that one task completed will have turned into many tasks completed. Making your bed will also reinforce the fact that little things in life matter. If you can’t do the little things right, you will never do the big things right.”
Having served on the Red Creek alumni committee for eight years, I know the pride we all have for our alma mater. Due to occupations, family, raising children and moving away, some of us may have lost touch with many in the Red Creek area, but our hearts are with the community, the school and especially the Class of 2020. My special graduation wish for you is to carry on: Go to college, go to work, join the military, have a good work ethic, make a difference, stay connected to family and friends, and give back to your community and school when you can. Love to you all!
Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.
