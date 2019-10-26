This year is the 100th anniversary of the New York state Historians Law that calls for every New York town, village and city to name an official historian. I was named official historian for the town of Victory in October 2007. On Saturday, Oct. 5, a lovely reception was held at the Ward W. O’Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum in Owasco for all historians in Cayuga County. The reception was organized by county Historian Ruth Bradley along with Jessica Armstrong and Nancy Assmann in her office, and Sue Dwyer, county clerk. We all enjoyed great conversation, refreshments and a lovely cake. The picture with this column shows all the town and village historians, friends and elected representatives who were present. Victory Town Supervisor Michael Wiggins and his wife, Brenda, also joined me at the event. Thank you to those who organized this honor. We certainly appreciated it.
For the past 12 years, I have written in this column about the people, places and happenings in the town of Victory past and present where people served the town in government, the churches, the fire department, the Grange, businesses, farming and military service. Our very special Veterans Day commemoration is coming up next. We will gather at the Victory Firehouse on Route 38 at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, for our program. We will have special speakers, military memorabilia to browse, music and refreshments. Cato American Legion Post No. 911 will perform military duties and the Sons of the Legion and the auxiliary will pass out flags again this year. The 4-H Club children with Mrs. Robin Bartholomew will provide refreshments along with a special pin they have made. The program is open to the public.
Along with all veterans from all five branches of the military, we also honor members of the fire department and police department, and first responders.
There are many military and special anniversaries this year, a few being:
January 2019: 235th anniversary of the Continental Congress ratifying the Treaty of Paris, ending the Revolutionary War on Jan. 14, 1784.
January 2019: 100th anniversary of the beginning of Prohibition on Jan. 16, 1919.
February 2019: 230th anniversary of George Washington being elected president on Feb. 12, 1789.
February 2019: 155th anniversary of the first Union prisoners arriving at Camp Sumter military prison at Andersonville, Georgia, during the Civil War on Feb. 27, 1864.
March 2019: 230th anniversary of the first session of Congress meeting in New York City on March 4, 1789.
March 2019: 240th anniversary of Congress establishing the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on March 11, 1779.
April 2019: 230th anniversary of the election of the first speaker of the house, Frederick Muhlenberg, on April 1, 1789.
April 2019: 330th anniversary of the Boston Revolt, a popular uprising against the rule of Sir Edmund Andros, the governor of the dominion of New England, on April 18, 1689.
May 2019: 155th anniversary of the Civil War Battle of the Wilderness on May 5, 1864. (Victory native and drummer boy Hamilton Wetherby was killed at this battle.)
May 2019: 50th anniversary of Hamburger Hill during the Vietnam War on May 11, 1969.
June 2019: 100th anniversary of Congress passing the 19th Amendment guaranteeing women the right to vote on June 4, 1919.
June 2019: 75th anniversary D-Day, also known as Operation Overlord, the Allies landing on Normandy Beach during World War II, on June 6, 1944.
July 2019: 55th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act prohibiting racial discrimination in the workplace and schools, and outlawing racial segregation, on July 2, 1964.
July 2019: 50th anniversary of the first man, Neil Armstrong, walking on the moon on July 20, 1969.
August 2019: 50th anniversary of the Woodstock music festival on Aug. 15, 1969.
August 2019: 105th anniversary of the opening of the Panama Canal on Aug. 15, 1914.
September 2019: 205th anniversary of Francis Scott Key penning "The Star-Spangled Banner" during the War of 1812 on Sept. 13, 1814.
September 2019: 226th anniversary of George Washington laying the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 18, 1793.
October 2019: 216th anniversary of the ratification of the Louisiana Purchase on Oct. 20, 1803.
October 2019: 115th anniversary of the New York City subway opening on Oct. 27, 1904.
November 2019: 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall coming down, ending the separation of East and West Berlin, on Nov. 9, 1989.
November 2019: 65th anniversary of the closure of Ellis Island, where several million immigrants would go to enter America starting in the late 1800s, on Nov. 12, 1954.
December 2019: 135th anniversary of the completion of the Washington Monument on Dec. 6, 1884.
December 2019: 155th anniversary of the Battle of Nashville during the Civil War on Dec. 15, 1864.
There are many free or discounted meals/coffee/services on Veterans Day when you bring valid military ID with you! Just a few are Dunkin’ Donuts, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Bob Evans, Red Robin, Golden Corral, Applebee’s, Chili’s, Red Lobster, Chic Fil A and Texas Roadhouse, as well as many parks and museums. Also included are haircuts, dental care and car washes in some areas. You can even get a free restring of your guitar at Guitar Center!