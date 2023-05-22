The picture with this column shows a group of horsemen/women who rallied around the flagpole, on town grounds behind the Methodist Episcopal Church in Victory, on patriotic holidays and for town field days in the 1940s. On Monday, May 29, we will again gather at 9 a.m. at the Victory Union Cemetery on East Street (Old State Road off Route 370) to commemorate Memorial Day. Everyone is welcome to attend.

It is said that we celebrate the third Saturday in May, Armed Forces Day, for those who wear the uniform. We commemorate Memorial Day for those who never made it out of the uniform, and we honor Veterans Day for those who used to wear the uniform. In the Union Cemetery and the French Settlement Cemetery, just west of Victory, are veterans from the American Revolution, Civil War and World Wars I and II.

We have a program with poems, prayers and songs that our attendees volunteer to recite/sing before the LaBuff-Cole American Legion Post No. 911 of Cato arrives to deliver its service and salute. The Legion post and Sons of the Legion perform these services at six cemeteries/sites in the towns of Cato, Ira, Victory and Conquest starting at 6 a.m. on the 29th. In Victory, we also have a flyover (weather permitting) by local pilot Lauren Dates and his friends.

When you see our American Legion Auxiliary selling poppies (May 26 is National Poppy Day) this year, please donate generously. The ALA has a partnership with the Honor Flight Network, and poppy funds can be used for veteran and guardian expenses on their trip to see the memorials in Washington, D.C.

In fall of 2016, I wrote a column in this paper and in The Lakeshore News (Wayne County) about 1st Lt. Lawrence J. (Jack) Hadcock, U.S. Army Air Force, of Fair Haven, who served in World War II. He and his crew members were killed in action Aug. 1, 1943, when his B-24 “Liberator” bomber was shot down by ground fire over the oil refinery targets in Ploesti, Roumania (Romania). This Operation Tidal Wave saw the loss of 53 aircraft and 660 aircrewmen in the raid. The crew was buried locally in the Bolovan Cemetery in Ploesti and later interred in the U.S. military cemetery in Neuvileen, Condroz, Belgium. Hadcock’s remains were identified, through dental records, and brought home in June 1950 for interment in the Martville Cemetery, town of Sterling.

Another member of this group has just “come home,” almost 80 years after being lost in this same operation. Through years of testing and identification by the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, Airman 1st Lt. John B. Thomas, of Rose (Wayne County), will receive a burial with full military honors later this month. We are grateful for his service and his sacrifice to our country.

Speaking further of Wayne County, since 2019 all 15 towns have been planning their bicentennial 2023 programs, which just kicked off at the Wayne County Courthouse in Lyons on April 11 with a Founders Day celebration and Pomeroy historic marker dedication.

They have put together a bicentennial float, a memories book with stories from historians and residents, a special quilt and quilt poster with historic sites, a 60-page historical activity book for children, special postal cancellations, a two-year 2022 and 2023 commemorative calendar, a torch relay through each town starting Aug. 14, celebrations in each town, and a family fun day on Aug. 19 during the week of the Wayne County Fair. For more information, visit waynecounty200.com, with links to Facebook and Instagram.

Many of us in northern Cayuga County attended Red Creek Central School. On April 29 we attended the historic mural dedication organized by the Red Creek Historical Association. The mural painting depicts the Lake Ontario Shore Railroad, the Red Creek Airport, Snyder Brothers Circus, the Red Creek Union Academy and Seminary, and the Red Creek Pond. The mural is on the outside wall of the Madigan’s Red Creek Café and painted by “Mural Mania” artists.

The CIViC Heritage Historical Society, on Route 34 just south of Route 370 in Cato, is now open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. Come and visit with us, and learn about and see the treasures of the towns of Cato, Ira, Victory and Conquest.

Upcoming events:

• 9 a.m. Monday, May 29: Memorial Day service, Victory Union Cemetery

• Saturday, June 24: Red Creek Central School Alumni Banquet (to RSVP, visit rccsd.org and click "Alumni" and then "Invitation" before June 1)

• Saturday, July 15: 15th annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride from Owego to Sterling on Route 38