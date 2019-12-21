I can remember that as a youngster, we used to have great family conversations and stories around the holiday dinner table and after. We children called the stories and reminiscences of the relatives “the old days.” Growing up, there were around 25 of us: grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and my own family of eight, with parents and six brothers and sisters.
We delighted in the stories of geese chasing my mother, Lucille Baldwin Coleman, when she was a farm girl; of the ice fishing adventures of Uncle Ed and Aunt Iva Wilson; of my Aunt Marge Baldwin Thompson trying to ice skate at 40 and breaking her ankle; of Aunt Chris Robillard Baldwin’s stories writing for The Cato Citizen; of my grandmother Ella Wise Baldwin's inviting kitchen with the pantry and of my grandfather Walter Baldwin, who had tobacco hanging in the back porch shed; of my other grandmother, Rose Dates Coleman Finck, and her cast iron stove; of step-grandfather Steve Finck rolling his cigarettes with a little machine; of my father, Claude Coleman, when he was plowing snow for the town of Victory or playing cards at the four corner garage; and of my brothers, sisters and cousins playing games, doing puzzles, skiing, climbing the “big hill” across the road, snowball fights, making snow caves and ice skating at Hall’s pond and all over other ponds in the town. These times were full of family love, and very good times.
We all traipsed over the “big hill” for a Christmas tree. From the top of that hill you could see Route 370 and Victory to the west. My grandmother Rose took us on many occasions up there to collect ground pine to make our Christmas wreaths. She fell down once in the mud on the trek, but being the hardy soul she was, kept on going. The best Christmas tree we found was one that had a sticky sap and those blue pods/seeds on it. It smelled so good when we got it in the house, all cold and fresh and beautiful. We decorated it and didn’t care that the icicles or garland hung askew. With this column is a picture that someone took of my family around the Christmas tree in 1953. The only problem was that my mother wasn’t holding the baby in our family, because she wasn’t born until 1959 (Sheryl)! She was holding a neighbor baby, whom she babysat. On the bottom, from left, is Ronald, Roger and me; on top, from left, is my father, Randy, Sharon and my mother.
As we grow older, we forget some of the wonderful stories we heard from relatives, but look fondly back on the great times we had. Along with love, we had a wonderful “connectedness” to grandparents, aunts and uncles, and cousins. We always knew what was expected of us. We all had friends with whom we went to school and church, and even our school bus driver lived in Victory and went to our church, too.
One children’s Christmas pageant at church in Victory is especially memorable to me. As my older sister, Sharon, and I grew up, she was the piano player and I was the singer. We were both very shy. I loved the song “White Christmas.” My rendition through the song was going fine until I got to the end when you sing, “and may all your Christmases be white.” I sang, “may all your Christmas cards be white”! My mother told me that nobody noticed, but I was sure everyone probably did. Anyway, we got through it; others said “pieces” or poems, or sang in groups.
Our church was decorated with candles in the windows and a huge 12-15-foot Christmas tree in one corner. The highlight of the evening was the sound of bells ringing and Santa coming in to pass out gifts, and our little box of hard candy with a tangerine on one end!
Wishing everyone a season of faith, hope and love. Happy Hanukkah and merry Christmas from the town of Victory!