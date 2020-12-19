Sayles: Christmas memories in Victory

No matter how hard a few people work to set up a program there is always someone who is unhappy with the results. It seems that I was the unhappy dissenter one year. It was before my memory box was "plugged in," but my mother seemed to enjoy telling me about it when I was older. It seems I was sitting on her lap taking in the excitement when an apparition came bursting through the back door ringing bells and shouting "Ho ho ho, merry Christmas!" He was dressed in a red suit and white fur and whiskers covered his face. I started screeching my head off and probably was not doing my mother’s head any good either. She got up and attempted to get me to the social rooms before this fearsome creature got any closer. His job was to hand out the aforementioned candy boxes and he was determined that I would get my candy box. She tried to explain to the creature that he was the reason for my emotional outburst. She finally got through to him by the time she got me to the social rooms and shut the door in his face. I have come to the point that I can tolerate the jolly old boy — but please, if you get the urge to play Santa Claus, stay out of my space.