Sayles: Christmas memories in Victory

Everyone seems to be writing about good times from the past, whether it’s about family fun and reunions, concerts with friends, military events or just coffee with someone. It is comforting to most people to have these wonderful memories right now during this difficult pandemic era. Many of us have endured the deaths of family, friends, neighbors and others this year, so if my recollection brings you any comfort at all or perspective, I’m thankful.
I have been thinking of a special Christmas memory I hold dear. Back in the '50s and '60s my brothers, sisters and I (all six of us) used to look forward to the Christmas program at church where we said pieces, sang songs or played instruments, all in front of the backdrop of a huge, real Christmas tree! There were always 30-40 children in our Sunday school, which made for a great service and showed off everyone’s achievements. Of course, at the end of the program we waited to hear the jingle bells announcing that Santa was in the church.
In the parish newsletter in 2010 was an article I have been given permission to share, “Parish the Thought,” about a lady, Euleta VanDuyne Colvin. She talks about this celebration from an earlier perspective. Euleta grew up near Victory in the 1930s, attended church there, sang in the choir, played her clarinet, participated in the United Methodist women group, was director of vacation Bible school, graduated from Red Creek Central School, graduated from state teachers' college in Potsdam, and married Gerry Colvin, and together they have a family of two daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Euleta stated:
One of her favorite times of year was the Christmas season. Every Christmas, someone would donate a tree and several of the men would cut it and set it up in the left front corner of the church. It was always a magnificent tree of 20 feet plus. Icicles were hung on a long stick and transferred to the branches evenly in swaths around the tree. I don’t know when lights were first used, but we found a string of them a while back with bulbs about two inches long. This particular string still worked but there were no replacement bulbs to be found. However, the grandeur of the tree and its fresh aroma filled the church with or without decorations.
One night near Christmas, there would be a big gathering of kids and parents and anybody else who wanted to be a part of a Christmas celebration. The Sunday school department had charge of the program. There would be as many as 30 students who got up and spoke a piece, or sang or played an instrument, and of course, there would be group songs and congregational singing. Afterwards there were gifts to be handed out plus boxes of candy. The boxes were about 3 by 5 by 3 and came in pretty colors. In each box there was usually a tangerine, a couple of nuts, some chocolate drops, and a pretty assortment of hard candies and ribbon candy. There was no such thing as prewrapped. I never heard of anyone getting sick because of unsanitary conditions.
No matter how hard a few people work to set up a program there is always someone who is unhappy with the results. It seems that I was the unhappy dissenter one year. It was before my memory box was "plugged in," but my mother seemed to enjoy telling me about it when I was older. It seems I was sitting on her lap taking in the excitement when an apparition came bursting through the back door ringing bells and shouting "Ho ho ho, merry Christmas!" He was dressed in a red suit and white fur and whiskers covered his face. I started screeching my head off and probably was not doing my mother’s head any good either. She got up and attempted to get me to the social rooms before this fearsome creature got any closer. His job was to hand out the aforementioned candy boxes and he was determined that I would get my candy box. She tried to explain to the creature that he was the reason for my emotional outburst. She finally got through to him by the time she got me to the social rooms and shut the door in his face. I have come to the point that I can tolerate the jolly old boy — but please, if you get the urge to play Santa Claus, stay out of my space.
Thanks be to God for all of the saints who have gone before me and those who walk with me. I have learned to look beyond the bright lights, the candy boxes, the Santa Clauses, and the majestic trees. There in a humble stable lays a tiny baby, all, that is needed for Christmas. Have a blessed Christmas all year.
The town of Victory wishes everyone a very merry Christmas!
Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.
