Sayles: Honoring the Victory Volunteer Fire Department

In the picture with this column are the members of the present Victory Volunteer Fire Department. In the top row, from left, are Chris McBride, treasurer; Scott Bloss, chief; Jennifer Brown, medic; Paul Yanock, fire police; Tim Carley, captain; Ron Coleman, secretary; Jim Mignogna, president; and Ed Brown, firefighter. Kneeling, from left, are Mike Wiggins, scene support; and Caleb Iozzio, firefighter. Missing from the picture are members/firefighters Jim Nodine, Todd Scruton, Jordan Brown, Paul Iozzio, Homer Kellogg and Thad Wiggins.

The fleet of Victory firetrucks includes a tanker, rescue truck and brush truck, and an engine that will soon be replaced by a rescue pumper. The firemen hoped to have most of these trucks in the Fair Haven Independence Day parade.

For a small town of around 1,200 people, the active fire department is a very busy one. Fundraisers are held every year, usually a chicken barbecue a few times a year. These start at 11 a.m. and are very popular in central New York. The first barbecue was held on April 25, the next one is Sunday, July 25, and the last one is Sunday, Sept. 26.

A set of turnout gear, from helmet to boots, for every fireman is very expensive, at $2,000-$3,000 each. As volunteer fire departments provide mutual aid to neighboring departments, fundraisers and donations are critical to every fire company.