Sayles: Honoring the Victory Volunteer Fire Department

Happy Fourth of July, the 245th year of our independence!
We are very excited to announce the schedule for our 200th birthday party — our bicentennial event and the 75th anniversary of the incorporation of the Victory Fire Department — on Sunday, July 25. All events will be held rain or shine at the firehouse on Route 38 (near the intersection of Route 370) or at the Victory Village History Center and Museum across the road:
• Firemen’s chicken barbecue, for takeout or eating in, from 11 a.m. until sold out.
• Musical entertainment by Larry Kyle (of Dam Dog) and the Fair Haven/Sterling Ukulele Gang.
• Presentations to the firemen and Victory Village History Center and Museum.
• Historical displays at the firehouse and museum with local guides.
• Musical slideshows of our Veterans Day programs.
• Pictures and slideshows of our Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Rides on Route 38 since 2009.
• Bring a lawn chair if you wish, there are lovely maples to sit under next to the museum.
• Chairs and restrooms will be available at the firehouse.
• The event is free and open to the public.
In the picture with this column are the members of the present Victory Volunteer Fire Department. In the top row, from left, are Chris McBride, treasurer; Scott Bloss, chief; Jennifer Brown, medic; Paul Yanock, fire police; Tim Carley, captain; Ron Coleman, secretary; Jim Mignogna, president; and Ed Brown, firefighter. Kneeling, from left, are Mike Wiggins, scene support; and Caleb Iozzio, firefighter. Missing from the picture are members/firefighters Jim Nodine, Todd Scruton, Jordan Brown, Paul Iozzio, Homer Kellogg and Thad Wiggins.
The fleet of Victory firetrucks includes a tanker, rescue truck and brush truck, and an engine that will soon be replaced by a rescue pumper. The firemen hoped to have most of these trucks in the Fair Haven Independence Day parade.
For a small town of around 1,200 people, the active fire department is a very busy one. Fundraisers are held every year, usually a chicken barbecue a few times a year. These start at 11 a.m. and are very popular in central New York. The first barbecue was held on April 25, the next one is Sunday, July 25, and the last one is Sunday, Sept. 26.
A set of turnout gear, from helmet to boots, for every fireman is very expensive, at $2,000-$3,000 each. As volunteer fire departments provide mutual aid to neighboring departments, fundraisers and donations are critical to every fire company.
In the 2020 annual fire report, there were five building fires in Victory and five fires in mutual aid, two outdoor fires in Victory and two in mutual aid, 56 emergency medical services (EMS) calls in Victory and five EMS calls in mutual aid, 12 hazard/service calls in Victory and two in mutual aid, and three false calls. This was a total of 96 calls that the Victory Fire Department responded to, 78 in Victory and 14 in mutual aid to neighboring districts in other towns. All this is accomplished with an average of 15 volunteer firefighters to cover the whole town.
Coming up on Saturday, July 17, is the 13th annual Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor Tribute Ride. Initiated by the application of Vietnam veteran Lauren Dates, of Victory, and his military colleagues, the New York State Legislature named Route 38 from Owego in Tioga County to Sterling in Cayuga County as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway of Valor in the summer of 2009. The first tribute ride was in October 2009, and since then it has been held in July.
I have participated in this motorcade of motorcycles, military equipment, cars, trucks, helicopters and airplanes many times. As we travelled on Route 38 for 100 miles north through four counties, we saw individuals and huge groups welcoming the veterans. Leaving Owego at 11 a.m., the first stop is in Groton at American Legion Post No. 800 to honor the site of the memorial for Medal of Honor recipient 2nd Lt. Terrance Graves, USMC. Groton was the family home of Graves, who was killed in action by an enemy sniper as he led his squad to helicopters that were waiting to take them away from danger.
Traveling north through Auburn, the veterans remember Spc. 4 Robert F. Stryker, U.S. Army, who called Throop home. He also died in combat when he sacrificed himself on an exploding grenade near Loc Ninh. His brave actions saved the lives of six of his men, and his memorial is in Pine Hill Cemetery. Both of these relatively unknown, posthumous Medal of Honor recipients with local ties have memorials near the ride route. The motorcade will end at Route 38 in Sterling and continue on to the American Legion Post No. 1552 in Hannibal for lunch. For more information, please call Harvey Baker at (607) 898-3507.
We will gather again at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Victory Firehouse and Victory Village History Center and Museum area to welcome our veterans. Please bring your flags, signs and patriotism! See you there!
Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.