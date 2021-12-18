Sayles: Honoring veterans and other holiday traditions in Cayuga County

Sometimes, when the present is too difficult or too overwhelming to handle, we look to the past for comfort and simpler times. If you’re lucky enough to have nearby family and friends, you have instant support, love and connectedness at hand. Many children, especially, are separated from parents, grandparents and other extended family members at this time of year. Our current era of continuing COVID-19 shutdowns, lockdowns and mandates make it even more impossible to share good times with family and neighbors, and attend community events during the holiday season.

I have written columns before on “snow day” activities and fun. I think it bears repeating, and you don’t have to have a snowstorm to do these things. We have had a mild fall so far, so outdoor activities can be easily organized — as simple as a neighborhood walk to see Christmas displays and lights; singing outdoors, even if it’s “Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer”; a snowball fight and building a snowman or snow caves when we get snow; ice skating, skiing, hockey and snowmobiling; and of course, all the indoor fun, like board games, puzzles, hot cocoa, calling old friends, researching your genealogy and attending all the special musical events in churches, schools and your own homes.

One special event in December is the Wreaths Across America program. As of this writing, it was scheduled for noon Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Episcopal Church of SS. Peter & John, 169 Genesee St., Auburn. I have been a participant in this event for many years. The program was started in 1992 to remember and honor American service members by placing a wreath on their grave markers. Morrill Worcester and the Worchester Wreath Co. of Harrington, Maine, placed the first wreaths for this now-annual tribute to our fallen veterans during December. Over 1,200 locations in the United States and overseas now hold these ceremonies. WAA has no political or religious agenda, but rather a mission to “Remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach our children the value of freedom.” This is a great family experience and teaches our children the many sacrifices of our military men and women.

This program is staffed by volunteers and supported by sponsors, fundraisers and donations of trucking companies. Local coordinator Dr. Linda Townsend organizes this event with the help of students from the Auburn High School orchestra, Dana L. West Jr.-Sr. High School in Port Byron, the Cayuga Community College Criminal Justice Club, and Chapter No. 704 of Vietnam Veterans of America in Cayuga County. The event is free and open to the public. Children write letters to the military and express their thanks in their own special way. One such letter a few years ago said, “I write to you from a school. A school that is safe and free. Without you and the many others before, this reality would not be the same. Every day I wake up, eat, go to school and come back to a home. As simple as these things are, I am proud to stand in the shadow of you protecting and preserving not only my rights, but many others. Although times can be tough and you may not get the recognition that you deserve. I salute you and thank you for protecting our great country. With love and respect.”

I am in the process of applying to name our Victory Village History Center and Museum building to the National Register of Historic Places. Through a collaborative effort of research with friends, it has been found that the building was owned by town residents before 1849 and was the business of carriage maker Alonson Barber. It was next door to the Hotel Barn, the three-story Grand Hotel, and has been in continuous use since that time as different stores, businesses the hall of the Knights of the Maccabees, the Grange Hall and, finally, the town of Victory history center.

I will keep you updated on our progress. Thanks to all who are helping on this project!

Our firemen are looking for any pictures you may have of them from any time. Please send me an email and I will put you in touch with them. We are also looking for pictures of winter in Victory and Christmastime in Victory’s churches. Thank you.

Merry Christmas to everyone from the town of Victory!

Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0