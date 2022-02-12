Sayles: In Victory, music a source of strength for 200 years and counting

From its earliest days, music has been important in Victory. It all probably started in the first tavern in town in 1806 when the village was settled by James Gregory (1780-1871). The tavern was also where the first town business transpired until the town moved to the vacant Baptist church (organized in 1818), which was sold to it in the later 1800s. Music spread as the Methodist church was organized in 1813 and the Presbyterian church in 1820. Actual current church buildings came many years later.

Victory has seen many bands come and go over the years. The town concert band in the picture with this column practiced and performed at the old town hall for plays, comedy sketches, recitals and concerts. Members of the concert band are, in the front row, from left: Howard Sliter, Reginald Coppernoll, Earl Houghtaling, Clay Coppernoll, Jean Butts and Jenny Thompson Burghdorf; and in the back row, from left: Arthur Bradley, David Goodrich, Ida Crego, Ray Kelly, Fred Patchen, Stella Timerson Manroe, unknown, Edward Hornburg, Harold Houghtaling with the dog, Maude Thompson Butts and Merle Manroe.

My brothers and sisters and I have always loved music, learning instruments, singing and performing in plays in school. My parents used to dance in the living room to Lawrence Welk’s band when he had a live show on TV (I think repeats are still aired!).

The power of music has sustained us and soothed us for the past three years during the pandemic. Music is a great medicine and healing therapy for heart and soul. Some of my family and I had performed in adult homes, nursing homes and hospitals for people in past years. These infirmed people are so appreciative and sweet; I’ve had many offers to help set up gear or carry my guitar or equipment, all while they stand behind a walker. Many residents seldom see family or friends in these institutions, but enjoy a mix of music — especially patriotic, but also blues, soul, country, rock ‘n' roll, folk and sacred/gospel. They will sing, clap their hands, whistle and keep time somehow.

We still have the opportunity to perform in our churches. I recently played and sang “In The Bleak Mid-Winter” in church. It was written by Christina G. Rossetti in 1872. One parishioner told me it was her favorite song, with the theme of amazing faith, incredible hope and spirit, fascinating insight and unconditional love.

In 1697, William Congreve (1670-1729) wrote a play, “The Mourning Bride,” which contained the words, “Musik has Charms to sooth a savage Breast, To soften Rocks, or bend a knotted Oak." Some critics say he may have borrowed/changed these lines from a Latin poem, "Pharsalia" from Roman poet Lucan. Regardless, music has lifted us during the challenges of the pandemic and helped many stay positive and focused on the future.

It has certainly been a time to reflect on life, count our blessings, be thankful for what we have, be patient and kind, and love our family and friends a little more.

Enjoy some of your favorite music on Valentine’s Day!

Beverly Coleman Sayles is the Victory town historian and a New York state registered historian, and can be reached at (315) 730-3183 or beverlycs65@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0